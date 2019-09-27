Patricia Heaton says God delayed her fame until after she got married, had kids

Actress Patricia Heaton, the star of CBS’ upcoming series “Carol’s Second Act,” is crediting God for delaying her career until after she had children.

Heaton, a devout Catholic who frequently speaks out on social issues, is best known for her sitcom roles, but she's also a wife and mother to four boys. In an interview with Kate O'Hare of Patheos.com, Heaton spoke of how God strategically designed her career.

“I believe that God withheld any real success from me until I was married and had children, because it’s so easy to be consumed by your career, especially in this industry,” Heaton said.

The 61-year-old actress received her big break at age 38, as one of the stars of the decade-long running sitcom, “Everybody Loves Raymond.”

“I love acting, and it would be very easy for me to be consumed by it. So it really wasn’t until I got married and started having kids that things started blossoming. The minute I got pregnant with my first son, my priorities completely shifted,” she explained. “I felt powerful because there was this human being developing inside of me. It’s still miraculous when I think about it. I had this person to protect and to nourish and to raise.”

Heaton said work “took a backseat” to her family but it’s also what made her focus on doing great when she was on set because she didn't want to delay getting home to her kids.

“I didn’t have time to think about it when I came home, because I had kids. So I became better at work, because I was super-focused,” she said.

The Emmy Award-winner is now gearing up for her comedy series," Carol's Second Act."

The sitcom is about “a woman who embarks on a unique second act after raising her children, getting divorced, and retiring from teaching: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor. At age 50, Carol is a medical intern and must sink or swim with peers who are half her age. It's her enthusiasm, perspective, and yes, even her age that may be exactly what will make her second act a great success,” the show’s synopsis reads.

The Ohio native says she wants the comedy to inspire older generations to keep pursuing their dreams.

“I hope it inspires women and men in their 50s, 60s and 70s to step out of their comfort zone, pursue that dream that they had to set aside for whatever reason, know that they have value to the world and the community they’re in,” she told O'Hare.

Heaton added, “Their skills and knowledge and wisdom are needed in this world, especially by young people, to be mentors and big brothers and big sisters, and just figures of wisdom to people who are struggling.”

“Carol’s Second Act” airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.