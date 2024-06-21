Home News Paula White says Trump asked her what God thought about his presidential run

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump's spiritual advisor, televangelist Paula White-Cain, said Friday that he asked her for God's opinion when he was considering a potential presidential run in 2011.

White-Cain, the president of Paula White Ministries and senior pastor of City of Destiny Church in Florida, addressed a group of Christian conservative activists gathered at the Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton. She has for years served as a close spiritual adviser to Trump and helped lead the Evangelical advisory board during his presidency in 2016.

She told the audience that her relationship with Trump dates back more than two decades and that their first conversation took place long before the real estate mogul and television personality even started thinking about politics.

She said Trump "began to repeat to me almost verbatim the three sermons' Value of Vision.'"

"At the end of it, he said, 'You have the it factor.' And I said, 'Oh sir, we call that the anointing,'" White-Cain recalled.

"At that point, I really felt that the Lord said, 'show him who I am,'" she added. "So for 24 years, I've been in his life and have had the great privilege of really being his pastor."

White-Cain recounted a time in 2011 when Trump reached out to her and told her he didn't "like the way this country is going" and that he was thinking of running for president. She said Trump asked her for her thoughts.

"I told him what I thought," she said. "And then he turned around, and he said, 'Well, what does God say?'"

After praying with dozens of her friends, White-Cain delivered an answer to Trump.

"I said, 'Sir … you're going to be president one day.'"

White-Cain described how a tear ran down her face as she warned him, "I hate the price that you're going to pay."

She concluded that her prediction was correct, reflecting on the "price this man, his family and … many of us have paid."

While Trump decided against running for president in 2012, he called White-Cain two years later and declared his intention to seek the presidency.

"I'm going to be president, and you're going to be faith director," White-Cain said.

White decided that the "price" was worth it as she looked back on the Trump administration's policies, where she had "the great honor of being the adviser to President Trump for faith initiative and opportunity."

White-Cain was among those who decried Trump's recent conviction on charges of falsifying business records. She called it "a sad day for all Americans as we watched firsthand the judicial system weaponized to go after President Trump for political gain."

"May God bless you, my long time friend, President Trump, and may God bless all of us who stand for righteousness!" she tweeted in May.

In her speech at the Road to Majority summit, White-Cain lamented the current state of affairs in the United States, claiming religious freedom is "under attack as never before ever in our lifetime."

White-Cain decried President Joe Biden overturning 18 pro-life policies enacted by the Trump administration as well as "over 12 religious liberty and freedom" policies during his first year in office. She also condemned the arrest of pro-life activist Mark Houck by federal law enforcement agencies for protesting outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

While White-Cain noted that "he was acquitted on all charges," she pointed to Houck's arrest as "the beginning of a troubling trend of the FBI targeting people of faith." She cited the memo circulated within the FBI's Richmond Field Office warning about the threat posed by "radical traditionalist Catholics" as another example.

White-Cain concluded her address by describing the ideology of the Biden administration as "against God, against our faith" and vowing to the audience that "we will put a stop to it come November."