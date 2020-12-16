Paula White joins Ivanka Trump to distribute hundreds of food boxes at Virginia church Paula White joins Ivanka Trump to distribute hundreds of food boxes at Virginia church

President Donald Trump’s spiritual adviser, Paula White, joined his daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, at a Virginia church Monday to hand out hundreds for boxes of food to families in need under the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program.

The president’s daughter shared on social media that she spent time at Christ Chapel in Woodbridge distributing more than 500 boxes of food to help support local farms and families in need.

“Our Farmers to Families Food Box program continues to feed billions of meals to families in need across the Nation - over 3.2 Billion to date! Grateful to spend the morning this Holiday Season in VA passing out boxes loaded with fresh & nutritious food sourced from local farms,” Trump wrote on her Instagram account.

The Farmers to Families Food Box program is part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue announced on April 17. The Food Assistance Program exercises authority under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to purchase and distribute agricultural products to those in need. The USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service partners with national, regional and local distributors, whose workforces have been significantly impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other food service businesses, to purchase up to $4.5 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products from American producers of all sizes.

The food is then packaged by distributors into family-sized boxes and delivered to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other nonprofits serving Americans in need.

“Yesterday I visited Christ Chapel in Woodbridge, VA to help deliver over 500 #FarmersToFamilies food boxes to those in need in the community. During this pandemic, our Administration has supported small family farms, kept our food suppliers employed and fed billions of families in need through our Farmers to Families Food Box Program,” Trump noted in another post on Tuesday.

Trump, who launched the Farmers to Families Food Box program earlier this year and was pictured with White at Christ Chapel on Monday, previously teamed up with her father’s spiritual adviser in July to distribute food at the D.C. Dream Center.



“Recently, I had the opportunity to spend time at the D.C. Dream Center where I joined dozens of volunteers to help distribute 1,000 Farmers to Families Food Boxes to local families who needed a helping hand. It was a humbling experience to witness this program in action and to help serve the families of my community,” Trump would later write in an op-ed for The Fayetteville Observer.



Responding to questions from a reporter about her food distribution efforts at Christ Chapel on Monday, Trump said: “There is nothing more important that making sure that the most vulnerable are fed. It’s been an amazing program and the need is very great.”

New Census survey data show that fewer than half of households with kids in the U.S. are “very confident” they can afford food over the next four weeks while 5.6 million households with children reported struggling to afford food in the last seven days.

