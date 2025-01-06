Home News Pence quotes popular Bible verse ahead of Jan. 6 US Capitol riot anniversary

On the eve of the fourth anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, former Vice President Mike Pence shared a Bible verse on social media that may have been a reflection on the events that day.

The verse from 2 Chronicles 7:14 reads: "If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land."

Pence, 65, shared the verse on his X account (formerly Twitter) on Sunday afternoon and posted it without context, leaving room for speculation about its relevance to the anniversary of the Capitol riot, particularly given Pence's pivotal role in certifying the 2020 election results for President Joe Biden.

Pence's certification enraged supporters of then-President Donald Trump and ultimately contributed to the violent protest at the U.S. Capitol.

The passage quoted by Pence is from the Old Testament and is part of a longer passage of Scripture where God promises the people of Israel forgiveness and healing in response to repentance.

In its original context, it follows King Solomon's dedication of the First Temple in Jerusalem and serves as a warning from God to His people that, should they stray from His commandments, they would face judgment, including the withholding of rain, the devouring of crops by locusts and the sending of pestilence, according to the Christian apologetics site Got Questions.

Only through repentance, humility and a turning back to God would the people receive His forgiveness and healing.

The Bible verse gained media attention following Trump's 2016 election after Christian conservatives repeatedly cited 2 Chronicles 7:14 as a rallying cry for the country to honor its covenant with God, calling for a return to faith and national healing.

Immediately following Trump's 2016 victory, Billy Graham's daughter and evangelist Anne Graham Lotz said it was a sign that God was answering the prayer of His people, just like He promised in 2 Chronicles 7:14.

In his post on Sunday, however, Pence left out the first part of the passage, which describes God's judgment, declaring "Then the Lord appeared to Solomon in the night and said to him: 'I have heard your prayer and have chosen this place for myself as a house of sacrifice.'" The former vice president instead emphasized the promise of healing and forgiveness.

The post came just hours before Congress certified Trump as president-elect in proceedings that unfolded Monday without incident as lawmakers convened under heavy security and a snowstorm to certify the results of the 2024 presidential election.

It doesn't seem likely Pence will play a role in the upcoming Trump administration after he has distanced himself from his former running mate following the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

In a 2022 interview, Pence called Trump's actions on that day "reckless" as he launched an unsuccessful campaign to challenge Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Speaking with ABC News's David Muir, Pence recalled a conversation with Trump the morning of Jan. 6 in which he told the president he doesn't "have the authority to reject votes during the electoral count and return those votes to the states."

Claiming voter fraud, Trump maintained that the vice president had the authority to unilaterally reject electoral votes from key battleground states if enough people raised concerns about the authenticity of the vote, an idea that Pence pushed back on during his conversation with the president.

"It went downhill from there," Pence said. "The president became very irate on the phone. He said that if that was true, then he made a mistake five years ago.'"