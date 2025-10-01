Home News 5 highlights from Pete Hegseth's speech to military leaders: Done with 'woke garbage'

United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth addressed military leaders in Quantico, Virginia, Tuesday, where he began his speech by noting the recent name change of the agency he oversees, declaring, “The era of the Department of Defense is over.”

His remarks highlighted the Trump administration’s efforts to eliminate the infiltration of progressive ideology in the U.S. armed forces as he defended reinstituting standards based on merit and made multiple references to God and Christianity.

Here are five highlights from Hegseth’s address.