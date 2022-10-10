Planned Parenthood pushes puberty blockers for kids in cartoon advertisement

Planned Parenthood is facing backlash for promoting a cartoon ad encouraging children to get on puberty blockers if they think they’re trans-identifying or nonbinary.

The Twitter handle Eye Inside the Classroom (EITC), which says that it provides “receipts that refute [claims] ‘it’s not happening,’” shared the Planned Parenthood video in a tweet.

“Puberty blocker ad put out by Planned Parenthood, which tells children that they can get puberty blockers to ‘put their puberty on hold,'” EITC tweeted.

The Planned Parenthood ad was originally posted to YouTube in January and tells children that puberty looks different for everyone, particularly for those who believe they are "trans, intersex or nonbinary."

The cartoon first claims that puberty might not begin for intersex people until they turn 14, and they could undergo certain changes but not others. Planned Parenthood adds that some intersex people take cross-sex hormones or undergo a series of sex-change surgeries.

For those who believe they are trans-identifying or nonbinary, Planned Parenthood claims that puberty can be “uncomfortable” and “stressful” if their experiences do not align with their preferred gender identity.

The ad then misleads children into believing that they can take puberty blockers to temporarily delay puberty, claiming that the drugs “work like a stop sign.”

“Puberty blockers are safe and can give you more time to figure out what feels right for you, your body, and your gender identity,” Planned Parenthood claims. “You don’t have to have all of the answers right now.”

Planned Parenthood tells people who identify as trans or nonbinary that finding what feels “right” for them might take time, but encourages them to talk with a trusted adult, a nurse or a doctor.

Recently, Planned Parenthood has faced allegations that it willingly prescribes puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to individuals identifying as the opposite sex without a proper medical examination. One mother interviewed by The Christian Post went undercover after her daughter was prescribed testosterone without parental consent or reviewing her medical history. She herself was given a six-month testosterone prescription after a 30-minute consultation.

Helena Kerschner, a former trans-identifying woman, said in a podcast interview with Tim Pool in May that when she visited Planned Parenthood at age 18, a nurse provided her with a high dose of testosterone after an hourlong appointment.

She said that the business did not request bloodwork or medical records from her before they prescribed the testosterone; they simply needed her to pay $200.

Kerschner said on the May podcast that as a result of taking the testosterone, she started experiencing a “wide spectrum of emotions.”

“The testosterone and the rage attacks were so intense that I ended up actually hurting myself. So I had to be hospitalized twice for these reasons,” she said.

A former Planned Parenthood employee spoke out last year about the corporation dispensing cross-sex hormones in an interview with journalist Abigail Shrier. The employee said she never saw the organization deny a patient cross-sex hormones.

According to consent documents obtained in 2020 by the California Family Council from Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles, giving experimental puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to youth can cause infertility. The hospital warned patients and parental guardians that infertility is a side effect for children taking such drugs.