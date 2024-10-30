Home News ‘Generation Indoctrination’ podcast explores ‘nightmare’ impact of gender ideology on families

In a new episode of the "Generation Indoctrination" podcast, The Christian Post's Brandon Showalter delves into the experiences of families impacted by gender ideology, focusing on parents navigating the challenges and seeking support for what many describe as "the worst nightmare" of their lives.

The episode, titled “What’s Being Done to Help Families Harmed, Obliterated by Gender Ideology,” reveals what many parents characterize as “otherworldly anguish” as they attempt to navigate a landscape of affirming healthcare systems and school policies that bypass parental rights.

One mother, Amy Kreit, recounted her journey in the episode, recalling her shock when her teenage daughter began identifying as trans. “I remember being up in her room and she said, ‘I’m trans, and I need a new name,’” Kreit said.

Soon after, Kreit received a text from her pharmacy, notifying her that a testosterone prescription was ready for pickup. “There was no psychological evaluation, nothing,” Kreit said, highlighting the ease with which her daughter accessed cross-sex hormones without parental consent. “Where does our species go if you can cut off your body parts like this?”

Kreit’s story is featured in the independent 2022 documentary “Dead Name,” which examines the impact of gender transitions on families. In “Generation Indoctrination,” Kreit described the experience as “guttural suffering” and expressed her determination to speak out, hoping her story might encourage other parents to voice their concerns despite societal pressures.

“We have to get our children used to the struggle,” she said. “Uncomfortable feelings are part of life.”

The episode highlights a growing legal movement by parents challenging school district policies that allow children to "socially transition" without notifying their parents.

Attorney Luke Berg, deputy counsel at the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, represented parents in the Kettle Moraine case, where school officials decided to allow students to identify as the opposite sex at school without informing their parents.

A judge ruled that “parents had a fundamental liberty interest in the decisions regarding care, custody and control of their children,” a verdict Berg described as groundbreaking.

“This was an issue that many parents became interested in when they saw what was allowed to happen in schools without their knowledge or consent,” Berg explained on the podcast. “It’s stunning as well,” he added, reflecting on how the policy had effectively kept parents in the dark about their children’s gender identity in the classroom.

"Generation Indoctrination" also underscores parents’ frustration with the mental health field’s role in endorsing "gender-affirming care" for minors.

Pamela Garfield Yeager, a licensed social worker and author of A Practical Guide to Gender Distress, expressed her concern that therapists were “emotionally manipulating” parents, encouraging a treatment path she says is often irreversible.

“Parents are doubting themselves because they’re getting such conflicting messages,” Yeager told Showalter. “But just because everyone is doing it doesn’t mean it’s right.”

Concerns over gender identity and parental rights have united individuals from across the political spectrum, according to Showalter. He recalled interviewing a Connecticut mother who described her parent support group as “a diverse mix of folks of every political stripe […] no one cares about politics anymore, Brandon, we just want to save our kids.”

In addition to providing a voice for parents, the episode highlights potential legal implications and explores the growing national attention to parental rights.

Berg noted a shift in public sentiment around school policies that aim to support students’ gender transitions independently of parental knowledge. “After we initiated that lawsuit, and it got some of the press that it did, we started getting calls from parents constantly on this issue,” he said.

As awareness spreads, the podcast suggests, more parents are questioning the rush toward medical transition for minors. The "Generation Indoctrination" podcast, Showalter said, brings to light the experiences of families in what has become a contentious national issue.

“When it comes to protecting kids from medical experimentation, all differences seem to fade away,” Showalter said. “Ask any parent who was unnerved by allowing their kids to undergo an experimental cocktail of drugs that may render them sterile and surgeries to remove their healthy body parts, they'll tell you that trans ideology doesn't just damage their kid's health and bodies. it fractures family bonds and shatters relationships.”

For those seeking further information, Dead Name can be viewed at DeadNameDocumentary.com.