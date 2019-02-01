Polar Vortex 2019: Four Christian ministries caring for 'the least of these'

Several states across the U.S. are experiencing a record-breaking polar vortex, with temperatures plunging well below zero across the Midwest. Already, frigid conditions have been linked to at least 21 deaths in various parts of the country. Schools have been closed for days and cities have shut down due to white-out conditions.

But amid bone-chilling temperatures, nonprofits, Christian ministries, and churches are opening their doors, working tirelessly to help those in need. Providing temporary shelter, food, and services to those with no place to go amid deadly wind chills, these groups are answering the call to care for the “least of these.”

As freezing temperatures move across the country, here are four Christian organizations responding to needs in their local communities.