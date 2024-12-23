Home News Pope Francis appoints new bishop to Texas diocese, replacing critic

Pope Francis has appointed a new bishop to a Texas-based diocese who will replace a theologically conservative critic of the pontiff who was removed from office last year.

The Catholic Diocese of Tyler announced last Friday that Francis appointed the Most Rev. Gregory Kelly, auxiliary bishop of Dallas, to lead the regional body.

Kelly will fill the vacancy left after Francis removed Bishop Joseph E. Strickland, the former head of the diocese who had criticized the pontiff for some of his policies on LGBT issues and overall doctrine.

“I am grateful to the Holy Father for this surprising pre-Christmas gift, and I am eager to begin this ministry in the New Year,” said Kelly, as quoted in last week’s announcement.

“I am grateful to Pope Francis for his manner of shepherding the Universal Church, and for his pastoral concern for this local church of Tyler. I am honored that he has entrusted this responsibility to me, and I hope to learn how to best fulfill this ministry.”

Bishop Joe S. Vásquez of the Catholic Diocese of Austin will continue to lead the Tyler diocese as the apostolic administrator until Feb. 24 of next year, when Kelly will be officially installed.

Appointed by Francis’ predecessor Pope Benedict XVI, Strickland was known for his criticism of the pope, including a tweet from May 2023 when he alleged that the head of the Catholic Church was advancing a “program of undermining the Deposit of Faith.”

In November 2023, the Vatican posted a bulletin describing appointments and resignations of bishops, with Strickland listed as removed from office, while Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin was appointed apostolic administrator of the Tyler diocese.

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston said in a statement released at the time that Strickland was removed after an Apostolic Visitation by Bishop Dennis Sullivan of Camden and Bishop Emeritus Gerald Kicanas of Tucson.

“The prelates conducted an exhaustive inquiry into all aspects of the governance and leadership of the Diocese of Tyler by its Ordinary, Bishop Joseph Strickland,” DiNardo stated last year.

“As a result of the visitation, the recommendation was made to the Holy Father that the continuation in office of Bishop Strickland was not feasible. After months of careful consideration by the Dicastery for Bishops and the Holy Father, the decision was reached that the resignation of Bishop Strickland should be requested.”

In response, Strickland told LifeSiteNews hours after his removal that he believed there were “forces in the [Catholic] Church” that “don’t want the truth of the Gospel” but rather wanted “it changed” and “ignored.”

“They want to be rid of the truth that is gloriously not going to go away,” Strickland said at the time. “It is a sad day for me, but I’m strong in the Lord.”

“I encourage myself and others to go more deeply than ever into prayer. To pray for Pope Francis, to pray for the [Catholic] Church, to pray for our world.”

In January, in advance of the March for Life, Strickland was presented with a Pro-Life Recognition Award at the 29th annual National Prayer Service for his advocacy against abortion.