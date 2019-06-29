Popular worship leaders Keith and Kristyn Getty embark on global arena tour, Sing! 2019

World-renowned contemporary hymn writers Keith and Kristyn Getty have kicked off their first ever, three-year global arena tour, Sing! 2019 Getty Music Worship Conference.

Sing! 2019 kicked off in Belfast, Northern Ireland, this month and the tour dates include performances at over 30 arenas across the U.S. and Europe over the next three years.

The Sing! 2019 Getty Music Worship Conference is described as an event to "help pastors, leaders and musicians build a biblical understanding and creative vision for the congregational singing in their churches. Bringing together speakers and artists from many traditions and walks of life, our desire is to encourage churches toward a deeper, more dynamic view of theology, artistry and mission in congregational singing."

Thousands have already experienced Sing! 2019 Getty Music Worship Conference which features performances by the Gettys, alongside a 1,000-voice choir and worship band. The Gettys' performances are a fusion of their signature Celtic, Bluegrass, Americana, modern and classical music accompanied by traditional Irish dance. Each tour date will also include a special message from best-selling author and pastor, John Piper.

“We are so excited to host our very first arena tour,” Keith Getty told The Christian Post.

The couple also shared how thrilled they were to begin their journey in Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland, and then again Nashville, two cities they “call home.”

“The concerts are a unique part of our vision and stand out from other modern Christian conferences. The events will ... be an extraordinary place to engage in singing the hymns of the faith. For the thousands of people attending the arena events, we hope they will help them rediscover the power of congregational singing,” Getty added.

“The Sing! initiative began as a celebration of 500 years since Martin Luther brought the church back to congregational singing," he continued. "We share his passion that theology should be sung, and so through this arena tour we want to celebrate how worship transforms individuals, families and strengthen and encourage congregational singing across our churches.”

The Getty's first launched the Sing! initiative in August 2017 with their first conference and launch of their book Sing!.

The Gettys' hit song "In Christ Alone" is sung by more than 100 million people worldwide every year, and the husband-and-wife duo’s book is aimed at encouraging people to sing without fear.

"God's people singing is something that we were created to do. We are created to sing to God," Keith Getty told CP in a previous interview. "The picture of Heaven, being part of the new creation, actually given is God's people singing together — [every] tribe, nation, every tongue and language."

"We're commanded to sing over 300 times in Scripture whether we like it or not, whether we feel like it or not. To not sing is to live in disobedience," he warned.

To learn more about Sing! 2019, click here.