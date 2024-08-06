Home News Priscilla Shirer says new film 'The Forge' reflects discipleship, prayer as keys to spiritual growth

Ministry leader Priscilla Shirer says if it weren’t for discipleship — godly men and women who invested in her throughout her life — she wouldn’t be who she is today.

“When I look back on my life, had it not been for people that were 10 years older than me in marriage, ministry or motherhood that were encouraging me along, saying to me, ‘I've already been there and done that, raising the toddlers is hard, raising the teenagers is hard, but let me tell you, you can make it through, let me give you some wisdom and insight, but also some encouragement.’ Seeing someone from the next generation who can encourage you, because they've already been there and done that that right there, is priceless in keeping your mind fixed on the journey ahead,” the 49-year-old mother-of-three told The Christian Post.

Today, Shirer, the daughter of pastor and author Tony Evans, is a respected ministry leader, a graduate of Dallas Theological Seminary, and a bestselling author and actress, having appeared in “I Can Only Imagine,” “Overcomer” and “War Room.” Now, she’s starring in “The Forge,” a new film from the Kendrick brothers focusing on issues close to her heart — prayer, mentorship and biblical family dynamics.

Also starring Cameron Arnett, Aspen Kennedy, Karen Abercrombie, T.C. Stallings, BJ Arnett and Benjamin Watson, “The Forge” follows Isaiah Wright, a troubled young man just out of high school with no plans for his future. He’s challenged by this single mom, Cynthia (Shirer) and a successful businessman (Arnett) to start charting a better course for his life.

“Through the prayers of his mother and biblical discipleship from his new mentor, Isaiah begins to discover God’s purpose for his life is so much more than he could hope for or imagine,” reads the film's description.

For Shirer, who previously worked alongside the Kendrick brothers for “War Room” and “Overcomer,” signing onto their latest film was a no-brainer.

“[The Kendrick brothers] have such integrity,” she said. “When they present a project to me, I know it will honor God; that's going to be the basis of it. They're not going to sugarcoat Jesus; they're not going to try to water down or make it more palatable by making less plain the message of Scripture or the Gospel or whatever the theme is.

“I also know that the film is going to be entertaining,” she added. “I know that it's going to have technical excellence. That really does make the film watchable for audiences so they can lean in and hear the message of the storyline.”

Shirer, whose husband and youngest son make cameo appearances in the film, said she felt connected to Cynthia, a prayer warrior mother who understands the importance of generational spirituality and male mentorship.

“I was really drawn in and endeared to the idea of this woman who has poured her life into … this one son, and she’s had to do it alone after experiencing a lot of heartbreak and disappointment from a father who hasn't shown up,” Shirer said.

“In my own experience, it's been the opposite that; my husband is a great dad, and I recognize the value of that, I recognize the importance of that influence on all children's lives … this mother, her heart is burdened, and she's hopeful and prayerful that older men will fill in the gap for her young man. As that happens, you see her just thrilled that there are surrogate dads. I could totally feel that. I was grateful to be able to step in and play a role that is quite similar to the one that I'm dealing with in my own life right now.”

"The Forge" also addresses the countercultural concept of male leadership within the household, a theme Shirer believes is crucial despite its declining popularity in mainstream media depictions of the family.

“It’s important, and it is the design that the Lord had in mind when He created family,” she said.

“Obviously, we live in a broken world, and so there are so many parents who are doing it by themselves and are doing an amazing job. But this is where the Body of Christ comes in, where there are surrogate parents and surrogate aunties and uncles and people that fill in the gaps in all of our children's lives.”

“Seeing males step up to the plate of influence and leadership in these young people's lives in this film, I really do think is going to inspire and encourage the Body of Christ to rise up and fill in those gaps that they see around them.”

Shirer also highlighted the importance of building strong, intergenerational relationships within the church to prevent youth disengagement, a message she hopes audiences will take away from “The Forge.”

"Connection through shared experiences and mutual support keeps individuals committed to the community," she stressed. “They have to know and feel and understand that there are other people of like mind, like interests that are walking together, and that's what keeps them connected to the overall mission.”

In tandem with the film, Shirer is releasing a book, I Surrender All, which delves further into the essence of discipleship and probes into the nature of personal idols — elements that may not inherently be harmful but have taken precedence over one's devotion to God. The book challenges readers to fully commit to their faith, mirroring the message of "The Forge."

“While salvation is free, discipleship costs, because this means that I want more than just a ticket to Heaven,” she said. “We're so grateful that salvation offers us that, but discipleship is, ‘I want to actually experience Heaven while I'm on Earth. I want the fullness of the Holy Spirit. I want to walk in the gifts and the fruit of the Holy Spirit. I want the power of the Holy Spirit resting on my life.’ That means that you are surrendering the entirety of your life to Him.”

“The book asks the question, ‘What parts of your life and mine am I holding back and reserving and keeping from full disclosure to Him?’” she added. “He knows anyway, but am I holding on to entertainment choices that are not necessarily wrong but have taken first place? Anything that has taken more of a priority, that I love more, that I worship more, that I'm holding on really tightly — and you always know what those things are, He's asking us to release them.”

Also central to both her book and “The Forge” is the transformative power of prayer. Shirer described prayer as the key to unlocking divine resources, allowing God's intentions to manifest in the believer's life. Prayer, she emphasized, should not be seen as a last resort but as a fundamental practice that should be integrated into the daily rhythm of a Christian's life.

“Prayer is the key that lets us access all of that,” she said. “Prayer doesn't manipulate God. Prayer just accesses what He wants to do for us and who He wants to be for us in the regular rhythms of our everyday living anyway.

“I'm praying that through these resources, it will remind the Church, all of us within the Body of Christ, that prayer is that the God of the universe would let us talk to Him, and then He would want to communicate back with us through the Holy Spirit. That's a privilege that we shouldn't take for granted.”

To parents facing the challenges of raising children in today’s secular society, Shirer offered a word of encouragement: “The word that comes to my mind is consistency,” she said.

“Perfection is not the goal because none of us are going to be a perfect parent. There are things we are going to look back on in hindsight and wish we would have done differently because we're just doing the best we can with what we know at the moment. But my parents taught me that consistency matters. Just keep showing up. Decide what you want the priorities to be for your family.”

The ministry leader reflected on her own mother’s efforts, who, despite the everyday challenges and occasional lack of enthusiasm from her children, remained committed to gathering the family together regularly. This consistency, she noted, has woven a strong familial bond and laid a spiritual foundation that persists today.

“Perfection will wear you out, exhaust you, and you'll constantly be disappointed because life is not going to allow perfection, but consistency,” she added. “Choose the things that are important and then keep showing up and doing them and God will honor that.”

“The Forge” hits theaters on Aug. 23. Watch the trailer below.