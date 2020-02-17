Priscilla Shirer says lung surgery was 'curative': 'Praise the Lord!'

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Bible teacher and author Priscilla Shirer announced that the surgery she recently underwent to remove a node from her left lung was “curative" and praised the Lord for His faithfulness.

“I am recovering well from the surgery,” Shirer announced in an Instagram post over the weekend. “My breathing is still pretty labored so I am working on my lung capacity and getting a little breath back here. But doing really good and recovering well.”

“The surgery was curative, praise the Lord, so I don’t have anything else to do in that regard other than recover.”

The Going Beyond Ministries founder said her family has been extremely grateful for the outpouring of support they’ve received following the death of her mother, Lois Evans, wife of well-known pastor Tony Evans.

Lois Evans died of cancer Dec. 30, 2019. Shirer is one of the Evans’ four children.

“Many of you know that we’ve lost quite a few family members recently, the most recent of which was our sweet mom,” Shirer said.

“Thanks for continuing to pray for us, for our family, as we recover from everything that has gone on,” the "War Room" actress concluded. “Every card you’ve sent, every gift you’ve sent, I’ve read them all, gotten them all, and I’m really grateful. Thank you all so, so much.”

Shirer’s initial announcement about the surgery said the issue was one her doctors had been monitoring. In January, she revealed that three years ago doctors discovered a small nodule in her left lung.

“Several pulmonary specialists and I have watched it meticulously since then. This past summer, it was clear that something surgical needed to be done as the nodule had begun to grow and show signs of dangerous irregularities,” she said.

At the time, Shirer said the past few months had been filled with “difficulty” for her family.

“For those reasons, the surgery was delayed but I cannot put it off any longer without jeopardizing my own health,” the mother of three said. “So this Monday, 1/13/20, surgeons will be removing an entire lobe of my left lung. Thank you for praying for me and for our entire family. We refuse to cave to fear, anxiety or a decrease in faith …because, well ... ain’t nobody got time for that!”

On his Instagram account, Tony Evans, Shirer’s father and senior pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas, Texas, also thanked those who have supported his daughter, writing: “This IS a glimpse at the Body of Christ in action. Thank you for praying for Priscilla today.”

In a separate post, Evans asked supporters to continue praying for his family as they grieve the loss of Lois Evans.

“So many of you prayed for my wife, so many of you sent cards, so many of you gave encouraging words," Evans said.

“It was a long journey,” he continued. “While God didn’t give us exactly what we wanted, which was total healing of course, He did extend her life beyond what doctors said she had given the rare nature of this particular disease.”

Evans said that the prayers of supporters sustained his family “through the ups and downs, through the struggles and stresses, through the pain.”

“It was a difficult season and life does hit us that way sometimes,” he acknowledged. “But I just want you to know what your prayers are doing for me now: They are keeping me strong. I still trust God. I don’t always understand Him, but I do trust Him.”

“I choose to believe, even with the loss of Sister Evans, my precious wife of 49 and a half years, that He’s still good, He still knows what He’s doing ... He’s still the God of my salvation and I will rejoice in Him. I want you to rejoice in Him too. And I want you to keep trusting and keep praying to Him.”