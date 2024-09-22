Home News Pro-life Christians blast Steph Curry’s support for Kamala’s stance on abortion

Three Christians known for being outspoken on hot topics, particularly on abortion, have rebuked Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry for supporting Vice President Kamala Harris for president because of her position on this issue.

In an exclusive column for The Christian Post on Monday, Ryan Bomberger, co-founder and CCO of The Radiance Foundation, who previously shared in CP that his biological mother was among the 1% of women who become pregnant after being raped — yet she chose to bring him into the word instead of having an abortion — called Curry's position "tragic."

In an interview with CNBC on Sept. 3, Curry was asked why he's publicly supporting Harris' bid for president in the Nov. 5 election and what issues he cares about most.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"Obviously, endorsing Kamala is important for me, for my family," Curry said. "I just know from, especially, women's rights and thinking about, you know, what's at stake in this election. And understanding like we need to be in a position where women have the right to choose what's right for them — that's at the top of the list for me.

"I have amazing women in my life who've been a huge inspiration to me," he added. "But knowing Kamala, and having been around her and understanding she's qualified for this job. She's, I think, representing what it means to be a great leader and being a decent human being in terms of representing our country the right way. So, it's an easy choice for me."

Curry, who also showed his support for Harris at the Democratic National Convention in August, has been a longtime supporter of Democratic presidential candidates, including former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden.

In CP, Bomberger, whose youngest son is a huge fan of Curry's, lamented that the professing Christian basketball All-Star and Olympic champion with over 100 million followers on social media is taking a position that has "disproportionately ravaged [black communities] with violence and despair."

Bomberger noted that Curry's 58-year-old mother, Sonya Curry, shared her own regret over having an abortion in her book, Fierce Love: A Memoir of Family, Faith, and Purpose, and how she nearly aborted Step Curry, too, but listened to the Holy Spirit's conviction, obeyed God, and decided not to follow through with her plan.

Earlier this month, bestselling author and radio host Eric Metaxas blamed Curry's perspective on abortion on "seeker-friendly churches." Some accuse seeker-friendly churches of kowtowing to secular society in an effort to draw in attendees and keep membership numbers high by not taking decisive positions on controversial topics, such as abortion.

"Decades of 'Seeker-friendly' churches have given us millions of 'Christians' who know nothing of Christian faith or what it requires. It's why our nation is in free fall," Metaxas posted on X on Sept. 6 in response to a separate post by Daily Wire reporter Meghan Basham, author of the book Shepherds for Sale.

In her post on X, Basham wrote: "'We need to be in a position where women have the right to choose.' -Celebrity Christian Stephen Curry on why he's endorsing Kamala Harris. Curry supposedly attends a solid church. If true, his pastors and elders need to call him to repentance."

Outspoken Christian and father of seven, Benjamin Watson, a former NFL player and Super Bowl winner, took a different tack than others by not rebuking Curry's position on abortion.

"Many people have been shocked or disappointed by Steph Curry supporting abortion as his top voting issue. I am neither," Watson declared on X. "I am motivated though. If these weak talking points can convince him that life is inconsequential how much more could he be influenced by the actual truth. We have work to do."

Bomberger added that before Curry's vocal support for Harris and her position on abortion, he hadn't publicly taken a position on the issue.

Curry previously told Rolling Stone magazine in a 2022 interview that he was neither pro-choice nor pro-life. This statement came after the NBA and some basketball players voiced their contempt for the U.S. Supreme Court decision ending Roe v. Wade and allowing each state to decide its laws governing abortion.