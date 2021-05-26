Capitol Police investigating after pro-life congresswoman nearly struck by car outside abortion clinic

U.S. Capitol Police are investigating after a pro-life congresswoman was nearly run over by a car while leaving a prayer rally in front of an abortion clinic in her district.

Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., was one of several pro-life activists praying outside the Whole Woman’s Health abortion clinic in South Bend, Indiana, on May 15 when a car nearly hit her and two others as they were leaving the protest.

Security camera footage of the incident was obtained by REAL News Michiana, a conservative news outlet based in the region of Indiana and Michigan known as “Michiana.”

The video footage shows a Dodge Challenger stopping short of hitting Walorski and the others as they separate from the larger group of pro-lifers gathered on the lawn in front of the abortion clinic.

REAL News Michiana reports that there is a large shoulder and bike lane in front of the clinic, and the vehicle "crossed the bike lane into the shoulder where the congresswoman was walking."

Walorski and the other two protesters appear to engage in some dialogue with the driver for a short time before walking away after about 20 seconds. The car remains at the side of the road for about 30 seconds before driving into the abortion clinic's parking lot.

On Saturday, a week after the incident, Walorski released a statement announcing that Capitol Police is investigating the incident.

“On Saturday, May 15th, I joined a group of pro-life Hoosiers in prayer while they gathered peacefully near a South Bend abortion clinic,” she recalled. “As I was leaving, a vehicle traveling quickly down Lincoln Way West swerved toward the group and came to an abrupt stop just a few feet away from me. Given the recent increase in threats against members of Congress, the U.S. Capitol Police are investigating this incident.”

Although the alleged attack against Walorski happened hundreds of miles from Washington, D.C., Capitol Police still have jurisdiction. Capitol Police are authorized by federal law “to protect, in any area of the United States, the person of any member of Congress, officer of the Congress … and any member of the immediate family of any such Member or officer, if the Capitol Police determines such protection to be necessary.”

Walorski vowed that the effort to intimidate her and other pro-life activists would not deter their support for protecting the right to life.

“They will not be silenced or intimidated by threats or acts of violence from radical activists," she said.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., echoed Walorski’s sentiment in a tweet condemning the “unhinged leftist” who “nearly ran them over with his car.”

According to McCarthy, “Conservatives will not be intimidated in expressing our right to free speech and in support of life!”

Absolutely sickening.



While @RepWalorski and other pro-life Americans were praying together in defense of the unborn, an unhinged leftist nearly ran them over with his car.



— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) May 22, 2021

As Walorski herself noted, the representative from Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District is not the only member of Congress to face threats in recent weeks.

On Monday, Fox News reported that Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., received a death threat in the mail in the form of a white substance and a picture depicting the senator on crutches, wearing a neck brace and a cast on his arm with a gun to his head.

The picture was accompanied by a caption reading, “I’ll finish what your neighbor started,” referring to the 2017 incident where Paul was assaulted by his neighbor, causing the lawmaker to suffer broken ribs.

The FBI’s field office in Louisville told Fox News that “it was working with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Capitol Police by providing forensic and technical assistance.”

Although an initial test from Capitol Police determined that “the substance is not dangerous,” the substance will undergo further testing at an FBI lab. Both federal agencies will continue investigating.