Red carpet premiere of 'Soul on Fire' honors first responders, real-life heroes behind miraculous story

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The story of “Soul on Fire” has always been bigger than one man.

When a 9-year-old John O’Leary lay in a St. Louis hospital bed with burns covering 100% of his body, it was the community that rallied around him that kept him alive. Neighbors prayed, nurses fought, and even a famous sportscaster showed up.

Decades later, that same spirit filled Powell Hall as the community came together once again, this time to celebrate the film that tells their story.

The red carpet premiere of “Soul on Fire,” the new AFFIRM Films drama directed by Sean McNamara, brought out local icons, including Ozzie Smith, Joe Buck and the Cardinals mascot, as well as the people who inspired the film’s characters, including first responders and Dr. Vatche Ayvazian, the doctor who saved O’Leary’s life.

The cast of the film, including John Corbett, William H. Macy, Joel Courtney, and Maisie McLean, joined O’Leary on the red carpet to reflect on the story of survival, faith and community.

“It’s surreal,” O’Leary told The Christian Post. “I never expected to have a film made about my life. But this isn’t a story celebrating me, it’s about how the people around me showed up. It’s about how great God is, working through ordinary people.”

Corbett, who plays O’Leary’s father, Dennis, reflected on the emotional power of the story and how it highlights the power of community. Ahead of his death in May, O’Leary’s father and “hero” had the opportunity to view the film, something he called a “real gift.”

“John wasn’t supposed to live more than 24 hours, so the fact that he survived that horrible fire is amazing. But what really moved me was seeing how many people fought for him, Jack Buck, Nurse Roy, his parents. Everyone came together to save this kid,” he said.

Corbett said he hadn’t realized how beloved sportscaster Jack Buck was in St. Louis until he learned about his visits to the hospital, where he encouraged the young Cardinals fan to fight for his life. “He said, ‘Kid, wake up. We’re gonna get through this together,’” Corbett recalled. “That’s pretty good odds, a little extra hope from your hero when you need it most.”

Macy, who portrays Buck, said he was drawn to the film’s depiction of quiet heroism, from John’s sister, who threw water on his face to keep it from burning, to Nurse Roy, who challenged John to walk again despite the pain.

“John said it best; it’s not a movie about him,” Macy said. “It’s about the community that stepped up when someone needed help, and they did it quietly and selflessly. That’s what we need more of in this country.”

“A teacher once told me that theater is like a church; it’s where people go to hear the truth and to hear love. That’s what I believe this film is. It tells the truth, and it reminds us to keep loving each other.”

Maisie McLean, who plays O’Leary’s wife, Beth, described her character as “fearless in love.” The film depicts the O’Leary’s love story and how it was Beth’s persistence and unconditional love that helped John remove his emotional barriers. Today, the couple have four children, all of whom walked the red carpet with their parents.

“Beth is not scared of scars,” McLeab said. “She sees John’s pain and steps toward it instead of away. To me, she’s a reflection of the Gospel. God looks at us in our brokenness and says, ‘I choose you anyway.’ That’s what Beth does for John.”

She added that the story’s themes of redemption and restoration feel particularly timely. “We’re all in need of redemption,” she said. “Whatever’s been broken, God can rebuild. That’s what this film is about.”

Courtney, who portrays O’Leary as a young man, said the film resonated deeply with him as a Christian and as someone aware of today’s mental health struggles. The film depicts how O’Leary’s road to healing, both physical and emotional, took consistency, setbacks and the willingness to confront pain.

“There’s so much depression and hopelessness right now,” he said. “This story tells people, especially young people, that their life matters. You can move forward even when you feel buried. A seed has to be buried before it grows.”

He described one of the film’s most powerful scenes: a father-son conversation filmed on the patio of O’Leary’s childhood home, the same house where the fire happened. “That was surreal,” he said. “We were telling the story in the place it actually unfolded. It didn’t feel like acting; it felt like honoring.”

Courtney said the verse Jeremiah 29:11, “For I know the plans I have for you … plans to give you hope and a future,” came to mind often during filming. “That verse is John’s story,” he said. “He didn’t always believe it, but God clearly had plans for him.”

“The number one thing I want people to remember,” he said, “is that their life matters and the little things matter too. The acts of love, the moments of showing up for someone else. That’s what changes everything.”

O’Leary, today a bestselling author and motivational speaker, stressed that the film serves as a reminder that miracles happen not in isolation, but in community and through the power of prayer.

"Soul on Fire" opens on Oct. 10.