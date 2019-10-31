Reformation Day: 5 lesser-known Protestant leaders

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

When one thinks about the Protestant Reformation and its leadership, names like Martin Luther, John Calvin, and Ulrich Zwingli often come to mind.

While these figures were prominent, the sixteenth century spanned much of Europe and included many other figures including theologians, clergy, and academics.

As with their more famous contemporaries, these individuals were part of the Reformation and oftentimes experienced intense backlash from Catholic authorities. Here are five such people.