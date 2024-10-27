12 memorable quotes from Martin Luther's 95 theses
This year marks 507 years since German monk Martin Luther nailed 95 theses to a church door in the German city of Wittenberg, sparking the Protestant Reformation.
Today, churches across the nation celebrate Reformation Sunday in honor of the anniversary of Luther's action.
Luther's theses, or points of debate, argued against various practices of the Roman Catholic Church and addressed matters regarding salvation and works.
A big focus was on the indulgences, a common practice at the time which involved giving something, oftentimes money, to the Catholic Church in return for receiving forgiveness.
Here are 12 memorable statements from one of the most important and history-changing documents in Western civilization.