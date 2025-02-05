Home News Rep. Nancy Mace defiant after reprimand for saying 'tranny' during House hearing: 'It's disgusting'

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., was defiant after being reprimanded during a House hearing Wednesday for saying the word "tranny," which Ranking Member Gerald Connolly, D-Va., claimed was a slur.

Mace's comments came during a hearing of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, during which the congresswoman railed against USAID for funding "some of the dumbest initiatives imaginable."

The first initiative Mace mentioned was $2 million "to strengthen trans-led organizations to deliver gender-affirming healthcare in Guatemala."

Mace went on to ask if "paying for trannies" in Guatemala was in the interest of American taxpayers.

After her questioning, Connolly called Mace out for using the word "tranny" during her questioning.

???????? WATCH: Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) repeatedly shouts the word “tranny” during a House Oversight Committee hearing pic.twitter.com/xkUVJHBkZS — Politics US (@PolitlcsUS) February 5, 2025

"The gentle lady has used a phrase that is considered a slur in the LGBTQ community and the transgender community," he said before Mace interrupted him.

"Tranny, tranny, tranny. I don't really care," Mace said. "You want penises in women's bathrooms, and I'm not going to have it. It's disgusting."

Connolly went on to condemn Mace for her word usage, saying, "Here in the committee, a level of decorum requires us to try consciously to avoid slurs."

"You just heard the gentlelady actually actively, robustly, repeat it, and I would just ask the chairman that she be counseled that we engaged," he also said. "We can debate and [have] policy discussion without offending human beings who are fellow citizens. And so, I would ask as a parliamentary inquiry whether the use of that phrase is not, in fact, a violation of the decorum rules."

Mace interrupted Connolly again, pushing back against the male chairman for chastising her over her opinion on a women's issue.

"Mr. Chairman, I’m not going to be counseled by a man over men in women's spaces or men who have mental health issues dressing as women," she said. "I’m not being counseled by some guy over this."

Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., suggested he was unsure how to handle Mace's remark, admitting he was not "up to date" on his "LGBTQ terminology." He claimed he would "look into whether that's offensive."

Mace took to X after footage of the spat went viral, tweeting, "Rumor has it, saying it three times summons a Leftist meltdown," in an apparent reference to the word "tranny."

Mace has been outspoken regarding her opposition to transgenderism and introduced a resolution last November to ban men from women's rooms in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Mace's resolution came after the election of Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Del., who became the first transgender-identifying person elected to Congress.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., at first demurred over the issue, but later clarified his opinion and came out in support of banning men from women's restrooms on Capitol Hill.