Resi's Studio AI promises to help churches boost engagement

Resi, a leading Texas-based firm that provides a multisite, web and on-demand streaming service and boasts 80 of the 100 largest churches in America among its clients, has launched a new product that it says will help churches enhance their online visibility with the aid of artificial intelligence.

Billed Studio AI, the company says the product efficiently generates video clips, transcripts and content enrichments without ever needing to exit Resi Studio — the web-based command center for the Resi streaming platform.

The release comes as data from the "State of the Church Tech 2025" report released earlier this year suggests that more churches across the U.S. are embracing the use of AI in their ministries, and pastors have only stopped short of using the technology to prepare their sermons.

Justin Huang, Resi's product manager, says that generative AI is becoming "something of a copilot for content creation to improve workflows, [and] increase creativity."

"This [is] happening across the board. Churches and educators, and communicators of all kinds. We've noticed a lot of our customers right now are currently trying to do this with all kinds of different workflows," Huang said during a media preview event this month.

"The Church specifically, they want to reach people where the people are with the Good News. And so, the rise of short-form video provides a new field to sew in, but ministries are running into problems as they do this."

While creating short-form content takes a significant amount of skill and is "too demanding to add on top of an existing job description" in churches, Huang contends that it is also "too little to warrant hiring a whole new person to do it."

For a monthly add-on fee of $59 (or $49 if paid annually), customers with a Resi Live Streaming subscription will have access to Studio AI, allowing them to create up to 10 videos. After this limit is reached, a charge of $5.99 per video will apply. For each live-streamed service, Studio AI will generate a complete, searchable transcript and suggest clips to promote. It also suggests titles and summaries that churches can accept or create their own clips to promote.

"Right now, it's no secret that short-form video is not just a trend anymore. It's the language of the internet. And platforms now, they prioritize it for discoverability. It gets the most retention and engagement, and this is powered by this shift in people being mobile first in the way that they engage with content," Huang said.

Resi General Manager Matt Smith said the 10-year-old company, a subsidiary of Pushpay, the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for the faith-based and nonprofit sectors, currently serves approximately 7,000 churches, and he is looking to serve many more.

"We are serving nearly 7,000 churches, primarily in the U.S. We do have some customers in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia as well. And all of those customers are broadcasting their message to anyone in the world that is available and wanting to listen," he told The Christian Post.

"As we start talking about Studio AI, which is our exciting announcement for today, I think it's important to realize that not only is our mission and vision to make the lives of pastors easier, but it's also to allow them to focus on what matters most, and that's spreading the word and spreading their mission."