Rich, DawnCheré Wilkerson expecting 3rd child after infertility battle: 'Thank you, Jesus'

Rich Wilkerson Jr., pastor of Vous Church in Miami, and his wife, DawnCheré, are expecting a baby girl — their third child after battling infertility for nearly a decade.

On Monday, the 36-year-old pastor shared a photo of his family, including their two young sons, sitting in a van surrounded by pink balloons. He captioned the photo: “Adding a car seat to the minivan #girldad.”

DawnCheré, 36, also shared a series of pictures in which the family is surrounded by pink balloons.

“Move over boys, BABY GIRL is on her way!” she captioned the photo. “July 2021 we’ll be a family of 5. Thank you, Jesus.”

The couple are also parents to two young boys, Wyatt, born in 2018, and Wilde, born in 2019.

The Wilkersons previously starred in "Rich in Faith," a reality TV show that chronicled their lives and ministry, where they frequently opened up about their eight-year struggle to have a baby.

"The cool thing about that show was, my wife and I were so open about our journey that a lot of people walked through it with us," Wilkerson told The Christian Post in a previous interview. "When a miracle did show up, people around the world were able to rejoice with us."

While admitting the years of infertility weren't always easy, Wilkerson said that looking back, he wouldn't trade them for anything.

"I learned so much about Jesus during that time," he said. "We learned that we are complete with or without a child. I'm just grateful that God decided to grant us this blessing."

For other couples struggling with infertility, Wilkerson offered the reminder that a "waiting season doesn't have to be a wasted season."

"I think people think, 'Oh, if I could just get pregnant, I'd be happy.' That's just not the truth. Whatever season you're in, you can learn and grow and improve," he added. "Discover who Jesus is and find full satisfaction in Him."

"I would encourage those going through infertility to talk to someone about it as well," he continued. "People deal with shame and thinking they're inadequate, and if you harbor those thoughts and feelings they begin to fester. I think it's important to talk to someone. Know you're not alone."

At the time, the pastor referred to his first child as a “miracle baby.”

"We waited eight years for him," the Friend of Sinners author said. "God is so faithful and loving and merciful."

DawnCheré echoed her husband's sentiment in an earlier interview with People magazine.

"Looking back, I wouldn't change a thing," she said. "Rich and I have both grown in our faith and grown together through this struggle in ways we never would have otherwise. We came to a place where we realized that whether we had a child or not, we would choose to live lives of joy and purpose."

"I've been far more concerned with soaking up the moment than planning the perfect nursery decor or shower theme," she added. "We've been given a gift and I want to enjoy it with those we love. Our hearts are so grateful to God. No rushing ahead; every step is a beautiful miracle."

