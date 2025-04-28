Home News Robert Jeffress reveals why Christians should find hope, not fear, in the End Times

GRAPEVINE, Texas — In a culture marked by growing uncertainty and fear about the future, Robert Jeffress, senior pastor of First Baptist Dallas, has a radically different message for Christians: the End Times shouldn't terrify believers; they should inspire hope and joy.

During a sit-down interview with The Christian Post at the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) Convention, Jeffress opened up about his latest book, Jesus Revealed in the End Times: Hope for Today from the One Who Holds Our Future, released in March.

Rather than fixating on signs of chaos — wars, disasters, economic turmoil — the pastor said he wants to encourage Christians to focus on the person at the center of prophecy: Jesus Christ.

"I had been preaching and writing about prophecy for the last 40 years," Jeffress said. "And though every approach I'd ever used focused on the events of the End Times — the rapture, the tribulation, the millennium — I found among Christians two distinct responses: some loved it, but others were scared out of their minds. I wrote this book to remind people that, in the end, it’s not about events. It’s about a person, the Lord Jesus Christ."

Jeffress, who's also the host of the award-winning radio program Pathway to Victory, emphasized that the Bible's prophetic promises are meant to comfort and encourage believers.

"It's something not to be afraid of if you're a Christian," he said. "Jesus promised to be a friend to those who followed Him and trusted in Him. He said, 'I will never leave you nor forsake you.' That's why we don't have to dread the End Times. Christ is going to be with us every step of the way."

At the heart of Jesus Revealed in the End Times is the portrayal of Jesus not only as Messiah and Savior, but also as King, Judge, Friend and Lord. Jeffress stressed that the book of Revelation, which means “unveiling," is about revealing the fullness of who Jesus is.

"We will see Jesus as He really is," he said. "And that should fill believers with anticipation, not fear."

A seasoned pastor, Jeffress cited biblical illiteracy as a reason for the widespread confusion surrounding the End Times, even as access to Scripture has never been greater.

"It’s not that confusing if people read the Bible," he said. "If we don't pass on the truth to the next generation, it doesn't threaten God's plan. But it does threaten the survival of our nation and world."

He added that while there is room for some theological differences among Christians, especially concerning the sequence of events, certain beliefs are foundational.

"You can’t be a Christian and not believe that Jesus is coming back literally and visibly to rule over the Earth," he said.

Jeffress distinguished between the “last days” and the "End Times," noting that, from the premillennialist view, while the End Times begin with the rapture and the tribulation, humanity has been living in the "last days" for 2,000 years.

"Whether Christ comes back in 10 years, 100 years, or 1,000 years, your end and my end is coming very quickly," he said. "And that’s why we need to be ready."

Beyond encouraging Christians, Jeffress believes Jesus revealed in the End Times can serve as a powerful evangelistic tool.

"Everybody is interested in the End Times, even non-Christians," he said. "They look at the world and think it’s spinning out of control. This book points people to the only way to know Jesus, and that is through faith in Him. … I encourage people to engage in 'book evangelism' — giving copies of this or other Christ-centered books to point people to salvation."

The NRB Convention also brought special recognition to Jeffress’ radio ministry: Pathway to Victory was named NRB’s Radio Program of the Year. The pastor credited the show's success to a growing interest in biblical truths.

"People don’t tune in to hear the words of Robert Jeffress," the pastor said of the program. "They’re intensely interested in hearing the Word of God. I’m just a mouthpiece."

Jeffress said he sees an increasing spiritual hunger across denominational lines. "People are no longer interested in labels," he said. "They want to know: what does God say?"

In his view, the explosion of media platforms — from podcasts to streaming services — is one of the signs that the Gospel is reaching the ends of the Earth, fulfilling prophecy.

"This is God’s way of getting His Word out to as many people as possible before His soon return," he said.

At a time when the collapse of ministries, often due to moral failure, has made headlines — including in his hometown of Dallas, often called the "buckle of the Bible Belt" — Jeffress offered a word of caution to pastors and ministry leaders. During his keynote address later that week at NRB, “How to Keep from Blowing Up Your Ministry," he highlighted four spiritual landmines: silver, sex, sloth and self.

“It's impossible to give away what you don't possess, and our preaching ought to flow out of an overflow of our own relationship with Jesus Christ,” he stressed.

And to pastors discouraged by the cultural tide or personal trials, Jeffress offered a reminder that ultimate rewards await in Heaven, not on Earth.

"Remember, the award ceremony isn't here," he said. "It's in Heaven. There’s a special reward for those who faithfully shepherd the flock of God."

Despite political changes and cultural upheaval, Jeffress expressed cautious optimism for the nation, rooted not in Washington politics but in the power of the Gospel.

Referencing President Trump — whom Jeffress described as "a wonderful friend" — he emphasized that true hope lies not in any political figure.

"Our hope ultimately isn't in the White House," he said. "Our hope is in the Church of Jesus Christ sharing Jesus with others."

Jeffress, who was among the faith leaders who prayed over President Trump last month, encouraged Christians not to grow complacent now that they see a preferred leader in office.

"This is no time to let up," he warned. "We've been given a window of opportunity, not to rest, but to work all the more diligently for the Kingdom. We're not waiting for something terrible to happen. We're waiting for Someone wonderful to come."