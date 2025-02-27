Home News Megachurch Pastor Robert Jeffress' 'Pathway to Vitory' receives NRB Radio Program of the Year

Texas megachurch Pastor Robert Jeffress's broadast ministry "Pathway to Victory" has received the 2025 National Religious Broadcasters Radio Program of the Year award.

The senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas received the honor this week at the 2025 NRB International Christian Media Convention, which was held at Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas.

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from NRB," said Jeffress in a statement issued on Tuesday. "Our mission has always been to pierce the darkness with the light of God's Word, and this award is a testament to the power of the Gospel to transform lives."

"The NRB Special Service and Media Awards showcase the exceptional talent and commitment to service among NRB members," said NRB President & CEO Troy A. Miller in the press release. "We honor these awardees for their outstanding accomplishments in Christian communications at the 2025 NRB Convention."

Past winners of the Radio Program of the Year award include James Dobson for "Focus on the Family," Chuck Swindoll for "Insight for Living," the late Pastor Charles Stanley for "In Touch" and Pastor David Jeremiah for "Turning Point."

Launched in 1996, "Pathway to Victory" is the official broadcast ministry for FBC Dallas and is reportedly carried by approximately 900 radio stations across the United States.

"Our mission is to provide practical application of God's Word to everyday life through clear, Biblical teaching. Our goal is to lead people to become obedient and reproducing disciples of Jesus Christ," noted the ministry's website.

"As our ministry continues to grow and expand, we are confident the Lord will use Pathway to Victory to advance the mission statement of First Baptist Dallas — to transform the world with God's Word … one life at a time."

In addition to honoring Jeffress, the NRB convention in Grapevine also featured several prominent Christian leaders, including NRB General Counsel Mike Farris, Calvary Chapel Chino Hills Pastor Jack Hibbs, pro-life activist Abby Johnson, JDA Worldwide President Johnnie Moore, National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference President Samuel Rodriguez, pro-life activist Alveda King, First Liberty Institute President Kelly Shackelford, and Center for Baptist Leadership Executive Director William Wolfe.