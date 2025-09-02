Home News Rudy Giuliani's son tells those wishing his father well after injury: 'Your prayers mean the world'

The son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has expressed gratitude for the prayers his 81-year-old father received after he was injured over the weekend in a car accident.

In an X post published Sunday, Andrew Giuliani, son of the Republican politician and attorney who led the nation's largest city from 1994 to 2001, wrote, "Thank you to all the people that have reached out since learning the news about my father." He insisted that "Your prayers mean the world."

"As a son, I can tell you I'm honored to have a Dad that I can call the toughest SOB I've ever seen!" he added. Giuliani concluded his post with emojis of the American flag and praying hands.

News of Giuliani's injury broke after Michael Ragusa, head of Giuliani's security team, posted a statement to X on Sunday announcing that the former mayor was "involved in a motor vehicle accident" in New Hampshire on Saturday.

"Prior to the incident, he was flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident," Ragusa said. "Mayor Giuliani immediately rendered assistance and contacted 911. He remained on scene until responding officers arrived to ensure her safety."

Ragusa said that after Giuliani's encounter with the domestic violence victim, his "vehicle was struck from behind at high speed."

Giuliani suffered a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations, contusions and injuries to his left arm and lower leg, Ragusa said.

In his X post sharing the statement, Ragusa indicated that Giuliani was "in good spirits and recovering tremendously."

"Thank you for the prayers & support," he added, along with an emoji of praying hands.

An updated statement posted to Giuliani's X account Tuesday said Giuliani "has since been discharged from the hospital."

"[Giuliani] deeply appreciates the love, well wishes, and prayers he has received," the statement noted. "The mayor also extends his gratitude to the New Hampshire State Police, paramedics, Elliot Hospital, and all of the physicians and nurses who provided him with outstanding care."

Giuliani, who served two terms as mayor of the overwhelmingly Democratic New York City and unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination for president in the 2008 presidential election, elaborated on his religious views in a 2007 interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network.

"I believe in God. I pray to God, and I pray to Jesus for guidance, help," Guiliani, who also served as part of President Donald Trump's legal team during his first term, said at the time.

"I have very, very strong views on religion that come about from having wanted to be a priest when I was younger, having studied theology for four years in college," Giuliani added.

Giuliani felt God's help "in crisis and under pressure like Sept. 11, when I was dealing with prostate cancer, or I'm trying to explain death to people, which unfortunately I've had to do so often," he said.

At a 2011 memorial service for victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks that killed around 3,000 people, Giuliani read aloud the Bible verse Ecclesiastes 3:1-9, which includes the phrase "To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven."

"God bless every soul that we lost," Giuliani proclaimed at the event. "God bless the family members who have to endure that loss, and God guide us to our reunion in Heaven, and God bless the United States of America."

In recent years, Giuliani has remained in the national spotlight as a close adviser to President Trump. On Monday, two days after Giuliani's accident, Trump announced in a post on Truth Social that the former mayor would receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Trump described the recognition as "our Country's highest civilian honor," praising Giuliani as "the greatest mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American patriot."