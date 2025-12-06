Home Opinion Can a young child become a Christian?

Can a young child truly be saved and on their way to Heaven? Can he or she be in the Kingdom of Heaven here on earth, one of those who is a genuine believer?

A Christian educator once said that the faith of a child — up to age 12 — could be called a “borrowed faith”; this faith could be borrowed from his parents or a Sunday school teacher. Then, in his early teens, the child would develop their “chosen faith,” ultimately moving on to their “owned faith.”

Now, when we think of a borrowed faith, do we also think of it as a saving faith? Not exactly, and not something you’d want to count on when you’re not totally confident.

Let’s see what Jesus had to say about children’s salvation. “At that time the disciples came to Jesus, saying, ‘Who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven?’ And calling to him a child, he put him in the midst of them and said, ‘Truly, I say to you, unless you turn and become like children, you will never enter the Kingdom of Heaven. Whoever humbles himself like this child is the greatest in the Kingdom of Heaven’” (Matthew 18:1-4).

Okay, so the disciples have a different question than I originally posed; they want to know who’s the greatest in the Kingdom of Heaven. Jesus calls a little child. In case you question whether this really is a young child, the Greek word is paidión, which means “little” or “young.” So, he didn’t just call a child, he called a little child. Now remember, in that culture, a 13-year-old boy enters manhood. Young people were married at 16. So, if they are calling a child little, they mean little.

Jesus didn’t immediately answer the question of greatness. First, he said this: “Truly, I say to you, unless you turn and become like children, you will never enter the Kingdom of Heaven.” So, basically, he’s saying, “Guys, before we talk about greatness in the Kingdom, let’s start with getting into the Kingdom. How does one get into the Kingdom? Change and become like little children.” Children have the key ingredient of humility, which prevents pride from getting in the way of their turning and trusting in Jesus.

Let’s go to Mark 10:13-16: “And they were bringing children to him that he might touch them, and the disciples rebuked them. But when Jesus saw it, he was indignant and said to them, ‘Let the children come to me; do not hinder them, for to such belongs the Kingdom of God. Truly, I say to you, whoever does not receive the Kingdom of God like a child shall not enter it.’ And he took them in his arms and blessed them, laying his hands on them.”

How do we receive the Kingdom of God like a little child? With simple faith in what Jesus has done for us. Very simple faith. No little child is going to give you a dissertation on faith but will respond to the truth with belief.

As adults, we are to come with the simple faith of a child. So, who’s borrowing whose faith here? I, the adult, am borrowing the simple faith of a child. I throw away my desire to know and have every explanation and simply place my trust in Jesus. I’m not suggesting you throw your brains in neutral — if you have questions, you can get answers. But when it comes to decision time, the kind of faith that pleases God is the kind that abandons all my own works and trusts wholeheartedly in his ability to take away my sin for me. I’m as helpless as helpless gets to do this on my own!

We can get so immersed in the process of education that we explain away the Spirit of God, who stirs our hearts to recognize truth and respond to it. He’s not limited by age or the growth patterns of the human mind and body. The Holy Spirit has the power to transform the human spirit in ways we can’t understand or measure.

So, believe the Bible, present the Gospel to young children, invite them to trust in Jesus, and accept their expression of faith.