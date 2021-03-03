Rush Limbaugh helped plan funeral, ‘knew he was going to Heaven': widow Rush Limbaugh helped plan funeral, ‘knew he was going to Heaven': widow

Late popular conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who died last month after battling lung cancer, helped plan his own funeral and was buried last Wednesday, confident of his place in Heaven, according to his widow, Kathryn Limbaugh.

Speaking on "The Rush Limbaugh Show" Tuesday, Kathryn Limbaugh said while the coronavirus pandemic forced the family to limit attendance at her late husband's funeral, he was buried at the Bellefontaine Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri, after they played some of his favorite music at his gravesite, including “America The Beautiful” by Ray Charles.

“It was just stunning, if you can imagine, looking forward through a winding road to see this beautiful carriage with grass in it and then flags around his gravesite. So as we approach the gravesite, you could see these beautiful American flags waving in the wind and the sun was shining through directly on that spot. It couldn't have been more fitting.

"So Rush was escorted to his final resting place. We prayed around Rush and we also played some of his favorite music from 'America The Beautiful' by Ray Charles, and also a musical version of the 'Irish Blessing,' which we knew Rush also loved,” Kathryn Limbaugh said.

She shared an audio clip from last October showing how Limbaugh, who died on Feb. 17 at age 70, had completely accepted his pending death to the point where he joked about missing his own funeral.

“I can’t believe I’m sitting here talking to her about my funeral,” Limbaugh said. “Sorry I’m gonna miss it.”

When asked how she was doing, Kathryn Limbaugh said she was grateful that she wasn’t grieving alone.

“You know, I'm doing OK. Of course, it's a very difficult time. But I really, truly feel we are all going through this process together. And it's very much a process. And I think it helps us to all be together and grieve in a sense, and keep our Rush with us in that way,” she said.

Limbaugh’s final live broadcast was on Feb. 2 and he wife says even though that’s not exactly how he planned to leave his fans, he always knew whatever happened he would be going to Heaven.

“So he left that day thinking that he would be coming back the next day. And unfortunately, he just got a little bit sicker and sicker by the day. And we had to take a bit of an emergency action for him. But the blessing in this is that he knew he was going to Heaven. But he didn't know that that was his final show and didn't know that he would not be speaking with all of you directly again. So that does provide some comfort that it was peaceful and unknown,” Kathryn Limbaugh said.

She explained that she spoke with her husband regularly about him going to Heaven before his death and that gave her comfort.

“Absolutely, yes. We talked about it all the time, and you may recall he always said practically every show that he thanked God for being able to wake up that day. And that’s really how he took it, one day at a time, and knew that it was God’s plan and we would go forward as we needed to. But he knew ultimately that he would return to Heaven and be greeted by everyone who’d gone before him,” Kathryn Limbaugh added.