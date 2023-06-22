Satanic Temple launches nationwide tour to mock Sean Feucht’s 'Let Us Worship' movement

The Satanic Temple is promoting a worship tour titled the "Let Us Burn - Satanic Planet Capitol Concert Tour" after Christian worship leader Sean Feucht announced he will be hosting his "Let Us Worship" capitol tour.

Satanic Temple co-founder and spokesperson Lucien Greaves took to Twitter recently to announce the plan to mimic Feucht's "Let Us Worship" capitol tour by launching their own tour featuring the band Satanic Planet.

"Special thanks to @seanfeucht and his state Capitol-wide 'Let Us Worship' tour for paving the way for @satanicplanet's 'Let Us Burn' Capitol tour, coming soon," Greaves tweeted last week.

Greaves shared a statement explaining the reasoning behind the tour.

"According to law, the government must remain neutral regarding religious viewpoints when granting permission to parties seeking to take advantage of public accommodations," the statement read.

"For this reason, the fact that public representatives have allowed Feucht to perform openly Christian Nationalist events within state capitol buildings leaves little in the way of a legal rationale whereby Satanic Planet might be denied."

Due to Feucht's bold stance of wanting "God to be in control" of everything, TST branded the minister a "Christian nationalist."

"You want God to come on over and take over the government?" Feucht recently asked a crowd in Oklahoma, and declared: "We want God to be in control of everything! We want believers to be the ones writing the laws!"

Greaves, a member of the "avant-industrial" band Satanic Planet, said they have made it their mission to oppose Feucht's "theocracy."

In a statement sent to The Christian Post, Feucht accused the TST of trying to "pervert" something that is "God-inspired."

"Satanists, like their defeated leader the devil, have zero creativity," Feucht told CP. "Their only trick is to take what is authentically God-inspired & pervert it. But it's always a cheap rip-off. Whatever they imitate is what they are TRULY afraid of. I've read the end of the Book."

According to a profane video posted by Satanic Planet online, their tour will visit every state capital across the United States.

"Feucht is openly a theocrat who courts the attention of politicians and seeks to proselytize through his performances," Greaves said in a press release.

"He has his opinions, and we have ours, but one thing the government can not do is preference his viewpoint over ours by giving him exclusive access to perform a concert on the Capitol grounds. That stage is every bit as much ours as it is his, so, in the name of pluralism and religious liberty, there are some state capitols that are likely soon to be hosting Satanic Planet shows."

Satanic Planet hopes to raise $15,000 to fund its "Let Us Burn" tour. They have requested to start the tour at the Indiana State Capitol on Aug. 12.

"We will not be able to sell tickets to the capitol grounds, we will surely draw protests, the stage and sound will likely be difficult, and the cost will not be insignificant," Greaves was quoted as saying on the tour's Patreon account.

"However, we cannot stand by idly as theocratic extremists are given such an elevated public platform to spread their divisive message without reminding everybody that that stage is equally theirs as well."

Greaves argues that Feucht seeks to use the stage to "announce a theocratic stranglehold over the United States government."

"[W]e seek to rectify that by re-establishing pluralism," he claims.

Feucht was seemingly flattered that he ruffled feathers and responded to Greaves' on Twitter.

"Imitation is the highest form of flattery. And Satan has never had creative ability," Feucht wrote. "He only tries to pervert what has already been created. And guess what … it's always weaker, a rip-off and way more pathetic than the original."

In a separate post, Feucht added that it's "very telling" that the TST wants to copy the Let Us Worship tour and "even rip off our logo with an upside down cross."

"They don't do this to CCM/industry worship tours," Feucht said. "The devil always tries to counterfeit the authentic. The impact we're having on America is profound."

According to Intercessors For America, TST is "expanding its efforts and offerings" with its subscription-based media platform The Satanic Temple TV. TST has also launched a news platform titled Satanic Information Network (SIN).