SBC leader denounces ‘divisive groups’ in convention sermon, draws backlash and praise

A Baptist state convention leader has drawn backlash and praise for a sermon he gave at the Southern Baptist Convention's Annual Meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana, in which he denounced the presence of "divisive groups" within the denomination.

Todd Unzicker, executive director and treasurer of the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina, gave the convention sermon on Wednesday morning before thousands of attendees.

After discussing his walk of faith, his history of ministry with the SBC and the importance of missions, Unzicker expressed concern that "some of us in this room live more for the convention than the mission."

"Will we be on mission together to reach others or are we going to incessantly fight and quarrel?" asked Unzicker. "Are we going to give weight to people in this convention who tweet more than they tithe? Who post more than they pray?"

"What if we spent half the amount of time tweeting and posting on Facebook and spent that time sharing the Gospel, soul-winning? What if we spent half the time reading and reacting to the daily airing of grievances and, instead, we got serious about making disciples?"

Unzicker asked attendees if they were "going to be shaped by divisive groups on social media" and those who "sue the saints or are we going to be a people who sow seeds of the Gospel?"

Later, he referenced multiple Bible verses describing the multiracial nature of Christianity, declaring that "God will destroy racial pride" and that God "sent His Son to die for people of all nations and all tribes."

"This isn't a political issue. This isn't a social issue. It is a Gospel issue, a 'blood of Christ' issue. This isn't 'woke.' This is wonderful," Unzicker, who previously served on staff at The Summit Church in Raleigh-Durham led by former SBC President J.D. Greear, continued. "One day there will be no more tears, no more sin, no more sickness and death."

"No more fear-mongering. No more divisive podcasts. No more abuse. No more racial pride. No more systemic injustice. No more gender confusion. No more politics. No more lawsuits. No more amendments. No more disfellowshipping."

Terri Green, a conservative Christian activist, took to Twitter to denounce Unzicker's sermon as "slander" that wrongfully "called whistle-blowers and people with concerns liars and of Satan."

"He made accusations that people like me are prayerless and do not tithe to our churches," she tweeted. "His list included anyone who tweets concerns, anyone who questions what is taught at the seminaries, Founders Ministries, and anyone who may not be on board with SBC elite decisions."

"This is the state of the SBC. Slander is dressed as sermons. Get out."

Jim Cummings, senior pastor at Dotson Memorial Baptist Church of Maryville, Tennessee, posted to Facebook that a pastor "learns that the pulpit is not to be used to rant about your enemies and mock them."

"When and if a believer matures he has more discernment to recognize when one is using the pulpit in this ungodly way. Those who have never matured will cheer," wrote Cummings. "This was evident in Todd Unzicker's convention message. The immaturity and flesh filled message was cheered by some, but grieved by many."

"Brothers and sisters, I'm not speaking as one who has never preached that way, but over the years I've learned it is much better to simply preach the biblical text and let the Holy Spirit use the Word as He sees fit, instead of going on a childish rant."

Daniel Darling, an author and director of The Land Center for Cultural Engagement at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Texas, defended Unzicker on Twitter, arguing that "I always am convicted by my need to pray more."

"You are mad because a preacher said we should pray more than post? That sober warning applies to all of us, on all sides of things. I was convicted by it," Darling tweeted.

Matthew Daniel, the senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Whitwell, Tennessee, wrote on Facebook that he considered Unzicker's sermon "one of the most Spirit-filled convention sermons that I have ever heard."

"His sermon was gospel-centered, challenging, and convicting. I thought that he said a lot of things that have needed to be said out loud for a long time," Daniel wrote.