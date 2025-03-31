Home News School facing backlash over Easter cancelation says it will celebrate, just not at church

A primary school in the United Kingdom that faced criticism for canceling its traditional Easter bonnet parade and church service, has announced plans to continue celebrating Easter but not at a local church in order to ensure “inclusivity.”

The earlier decision by Norwood Primary School in Eastleigh, Hampshire, to cancel its longstanding Easter events had drawn sharp criticism from several quarters, with many viewing it as discriminatory against Christianity.

The Bishop of Southampton, Rhiannon King, told the BBC she and some other Christian leaders spoke to the school regarding the cancellation of the Easter events.

“The local vicar of Eastleigh Parish Church, the minister of Eastleigh Baptist Church and I have been in touch with the head teacher and this has been warmly welcomed,” King was quoted as saying. “We are encouraged by the head teacher’s assurance that learning about Christian faith remains embedded firmly in the Religious Education curriculum and by her warm invitation to go in and meet some of the children in the new term — an offer we would be delighted to accept.”

The school’s headteacher, Stephanie Mander, defended the initial decision as part of the school’s commitment to “inclusivity” and promoting respect for all religious backgrounds.

In a letter to parents, she explained that the adjustments were made “in the spirit of inclusivity and respect for the diverse religious beliefs represented in the school’s community.”

Among the critics of the school’s decision was Suella Braverman, former home secretary and member of Parliament for Hampshire, who described the move as “cultural surrender.” Some, however, dismissed the backlash as overblown, with one parent calling it “a storm in a teacup,” according to the BBC.

In an opinion piece for GB News, Carole Manole wrote, “The whole point about diversity and inclusivity is that it’s meant to celebrate ALL cultures and creeds. And what certainly shouldn’t be allowed are attempts to eradicate the indigenous religion of this country so as not to offend others.”

She asked, how is it that those entrusted with shaping the minds of children fail to realize that respect for other religions cannot be promoted by dismissing or attempting to erase another?

Mander’s letter to the parents was shared in a local Facebook group.

One commenter questioned whether Christmas celebrations would be the next to be canceled. “Is Miss Mander preparing to cancel Christmas as well?” read the comment. Another person expressed confusion over the decision, stating, “I don’t get it personally. Parents have always been given the option to not attend. The school’s always been diverse and accepting of all.”