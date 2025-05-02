Home News School allows students to sing Brandon Lake, Colton Dixon worship songs at talent show after complaint

An elementary school in Michigan has reversed course and will allow two students to perform Christian songs by popular artists Brandon Lake and Colton Dixon at an upcoming talent show after a conservative law firm intervened.

Administrators at West Ward Elementary School in Allegan initially refused to allow two Christian children to include explicit references to God in their selections.

According to a Friday announcement by the First Liberty Institute, West Ward has changed course less than 24 hours after the organization sent them a letter of protest over the decision.

“We are grateful for the school’s prompt attention to our letter and their recognition that the law is very clearly on the side of the students,” said FLI Counsel Kayla Toney in a statement.

“Our clients look forward to singing their faith-based songs, as practiced and planned, at the talent show on May 23.”

First Liberty sent Principal Molly Carl and music teacher Penny Bishop a six‑page letter Wednesday night, asserting that the school’s actions “doubly” burden the students’ First Amendment rights by restricting both speech and free exercise of religion.

FLI sent the letter on behalf of L.C., a second‑grader who wants to perform Brandon Lake’s “That’s Who I Praise,” and his fifth‑grade sister V.C., who chose Colton Dixon’s “Up and Up.”

According to the parents, the children listed their songs a month ago, yet only those titles were flagged for special review. No secular entries were questioned, said the legal group.

The dispute began on April 29, when Bishop told the siblings’ mother that L.C.’s song was “too Christian‑based” and could violate the separation of church and state. Carl later said the lyrics contained “very clear language about worshipping God” and might need to be changed.

Carl also objected to the line “no longer slaves,” even though, the letter notes, the phrase refers to biblical themes of spiritual freedom.

Bishop spoke directly with V.C. the next day, explaining that her song choice posed a problem because “not everyone believes in God.”

Both children, the letter states, felt pressured to switch to material deemed more “acceptable.” Their audition was scheduled for Thursday, leaving little time for a resolution.

First Liberty cited the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, which held that a Washington state school district was wrong to punish a high school football coach for praying on the field after games.