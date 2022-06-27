Christian football coach wins Supreme Court case after being punished for praying on field after games

The United States Supreme Court has ruled that a Washington school district was wrong to punish a high school football coach for praying on the field after games.

In a decision released Monday morning, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Coach Joe Kennedy was discriminated against by the Bremerton School District.

Justice Neil Gorsuch delivered the opinion of the court, being joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanuagh.

"Kennedy prayed during a period when school employees were free to speak with a friend, call for a reservation at a restaurant, check email, or attend to other personal matters. He offered his prayers quietly while his students were otherwise occupied. Still, the Bremerton School District disciplined him anyway," wrote Gorsuch.

"Both the Free Exercise and Free Speech Clauses of the First Amendment protect expressions like Mr. Kennedy’s ... The Constitution and the best of our traditions counsel mutual respect and tolerance, not censorship and suppression, for religious and nonreligious views alike."

Justice Sonia Sotomayor authored a dissent, being joined by Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan, in which she argued that "this Court consistently has recognized that school officials leading prayer is constitutionally impermissible."

"Official-led prayer strikes at the core of our constitutional protections for the religious liberty of students and their parents, as embodied in both the Establishment Clause and the Free

Exercise Clause of the First Amendment," she wrote.

"This decision does a disservice to schools and the young citizens they serve, as well as to our Nation’s longstanding commitment to the separation of church and state."

A devout Christian, Kennedy had a practice of going to the 50-yard line after high school football games and praying, often with fans and students joining him.

In 2015, the school district suspended Kennedy for the practice, and later decided to not renew their contract with him because of his refusal to stop praying after games on the field.

Kennedy sued the school district in 2016, accusing them of violating his religious freedom, with the football coach being represented by the Texas-based law firm First Liberty Institute.

“No teacher or coach should lose their job for simply expressing their faith while in public,” said First Liberty CEO Kelly Shackelford in a statement. “By taking this important case, the Supreme Court can protect the right of every American to engage in private religious expression, including praying in public, without fear of punishment.”

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled against the coach in 2017, while the Supreme Court initially refused to hear his case in 2019.

In March of last year, a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit again ruled against Kennedy, with Judge Milan D. Smith Jr. authoring the unanimous opinion.

“[T]here is no doubt that an objective observer, familiar with the history of Kennedy’s practice, would view his demonstrations as BSD’s endorsement of a particular faith. For that reason, BSD had adequate justification for its treatment of Kennedy,” wrote Smith.

“BSD had a compelling state interest to avoid violating the Establishment Clause, and it tried repeatedly to work with Kennedy to develop an accommodation for him that would avoid violating the Establishment Clause while nevertheless offering him options that were narrowly tailored to protect his rights ...”

In January, the Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal in the case and heard oral arguments in late April, with the justices debating whether or not Kennedy’s prayer practice was coercive.