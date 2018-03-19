'Sea of Thieves' Available for Free for New Xbox One X Buyers This Week

"Sea of Thieves," that upcoming nautical themed console exclusive for the Xbox, is about to come out this Tuesday, March 20. Microsoft is celebrating the launch with a promo that gives away a free digital copy of the game with every purchase of a new Xbox One X until around March 24.

A new set of Microsoft's most powerful home console to date costs around $500, but for the rest of this week, it will be worth a bit more with a free copy of "Sea of Thieves" available at participating retailers, starting Sunday, March 18.

Microsoft/Rare "Sea of Thieves" is celebrating of its March 20 release, exclusively on Xbox One and Windows 10, by giving away a free copy of the game with every new purchase of an Xbox One X, for a limited time.

The promo is expected to last until March 24, although the actual start and end dates may vary depending on the region. As always, it's always a good idea to check with the local retailer on the details, as Microsoft reminded Xbox fans in its news update announcing the promo.

There's no Xbox One X branded with "Sea of Thieves" as of yet, unlike its Xbox One S bundle that comes with a specially designed controller, handle, and console unit with a custom theme. Fortunately, the "Sea of Thieves" wireless controller is available to give any Xbox console that purple and green motif, and it glows in the dark, too.

That's just another of the many ways to get "Sea of Thieves" for free, though. Xbox One owners that have availed of the Xbox Game Pass can also get the game for free, starting on day one of its launch date, with no additional purchase necessary as Polygon pointed out.

"Sea of Thieves" is about to come out for the Xbox One, Xbox One X and Windows 10 as a Microsoft exclusive, on Tuesday, March 20.