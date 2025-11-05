Home News Sean Feucht claims practicing witch, husband came to Christ after devastating industrial accident

Calling it one of the "wildest" testimonies he's ever heard, worship leader Sean Feucht says a practicing witch and her husband came to faith in Christ after a near-deadly industrial accident.



Feucht, founder of the pandemic-era "Let Us Worship" movement and a former worship leader at Bethel Church in Redding, California, took to social media Tuesday to share the story of Shauna and her husband James. They both took the stage at a Let Us Worship event in Branson, Missouri, to share how years immersed in the occult gave way to a profound encounter with Jesus Christ.

"I am here in Branson, Missouri and I got one of the wildest testimonies you guys got to hear," Feucht said in the Tuesday video. "I'm here with Shauna and James, and Shauna used to be a practicing witch. James had a crazy, crazy accident that happened, tell 'em."

James recounted the horrifying moment that changed everything.

"I was crushed by a 2,500-pound tire working down into the docks at Long Beach, California," he said. "I got squished like a bug, crushed my head, ripped my backside off my body."

Ten months after the accident, tragedy struck again. "Ten months later, he had a status epilepticus seizure, which means they didn't stop," Shauna explained. "They had to put him in a medically induced coma."

In that critical moment, as James fought for his life, Shauna — still entrenched in her witchcraft practices — said she received a direct message in which "God very clearly spoke to me and said, 'How many more miracles do I have to show you before you believe?'"

When she began driving to the hospital to be with James, she said she encountered a sign. "It wasn't raining that day, but there was a rainbow in the sky," she said, describing the moment when her occult worldview began to crumble. "When I walked into [James'] ICU room, he was coming out of his coma."

"She was a witch, and God encountered her right after this crazy accident," Feucht added. "God saved his life. He's totally and completely walking, breathing, worshipping with us tonight. Is God not good?"

A controversial figure who rose to national prominence for his public worship events in defiance of California's stringent lockdown rules during the coronavirus emergency in 2020, Feucht has also been accused by former ministry associates of "moral, ethical, financial" and other failures with Burn 24/7 and other groups he launched in the early 2000s.

The former workers allege that in 2020, Feucht's ministry experienced a substantial revenue increase of $5.3 million. Two years later, in 2022, the ministry reclassified its IRS status to be recognized as a church, which removed "financial reporting requirements" and created "significant transparency issues," the accusers contend.

The group pointed to the complex organizational structure of Feucht's various ministries, which seem to overlap in their business activities despite being separate legal entities, along with his questionable real estate holdings in multiple states that they say "raise questions about the proportion of non-profit funds directed towards real estate rather than program activities."