Home News Sean Feucht accused of financial, spiritual, moral misconduct

Activist missionary and worship leader Sean Feucht, who previously insisted that Christians should be ruling America because of their righteousness, has been accused of unrighteous financial, spiritual and moral misconduct by former workers of his multiple ministries.

The former workers made the allegations in a series of pages posted on a website called "Truth and Freedom Stories," purporting to "provide a documented account of longstanding and serious moral, ethical, financial, organizational and governance failures involving Sean (John Christopher) Feucht and the four religious organizations that he founded and directs." The website claims to highlight "testimony ... based on direct experience and first-hand observations of Sean over an extended period of time."

Feucht, a former worship leader with Bethel Music, garnered national headlines during the COVID-19 pandemic for organizing "Let Us Worship" rallies in the streets of major cities.

The accusers were connected to three of Feucht's ministries: Burn 24/7, a worship and prayer movement spanning six continents and more than 250 cities; Light a Candle, a global missions and compassion movement; and Let Us Worship, a movement across America gathering believers to worship and pray boldly for revival.

"Based on the documented and corroborated nature of these concerns, we strongly urge that Sean Feucht be removed from positions of leadership and financial stewardship. This statement is made in good faith for the purpose of preventing further harm and upholding standards of biblical accountability, transparency, and justice," the group said in a statement.

The accusers identified themselves as Christy Gafford, former USA national director/global communications director for Burn 24/7; Peter and Amanda Hartzell, formerly of Burn 24/7; Liam Bernhard, former OKC director, Burn Field Training, mid-south regional director of Burn 24/7; and Richie Booth, a former administrative staff member for Burn 24/7, Let Us Worship and Light a Candle.

"To remain silent about the dangers of Sean's sin is not Biblical nor loving and it dishonors Sean and these board members, Sean's victims, and those who are exposed to him via social media platforms and in-person events," they added.

Feucht's office did not respond to a request for comment on the allegations from The Christian Post.

The former workers allege that in 2020, Feucht's ministry experienced a substantial revenue increase of $5.3 million. Two years later, in 2022, the ministry reclassified its IRS status to be recognized as a church, which removed "financial reporting requirements" and created "significant transparency issues," the accusers contend.

The group pointed to the complex organizational structure of Feucht's various ministries, which seem to overlap in their business activities despite being separate legal entities, along with his questionable real estate holdings in multiple states that they say "raise questions about the proportion of non-profit funds directed towards real estate rather than program activities."

They believe Feucht's personal ownership of 10 homes in California, Montana and Pennsylvania indicates "substantial investment in residential properties."

"The ministry's ownership of multiple high value 'parsonages' alongside Feucht's personal ownership of numerous rental properties raises questions about appropriate use of non-profit funds and potential private inurement," they argued.

They also state that multiple former employees and volunteers have raised concerns about financial practices at Feucht's ministry, such as donation diversion, restricted donor fraud, credit card misuse and bulk cash smuggling.

"Issues such as reporting no volunteers on 990 forms, questions about foreign operations like the child sponsorship program in India with no reported foreign bank accounts, and potential failures in required disclosures," they noted.

A section titled "Abuse" highlights what the accusers say are a "history of manipulation and broken promises," "patterns of spiritual manipulation," as well as "spiritual coercion and fear." They also raised allegations of uncompensated service, "volunteer exploitation" and "retaliation against critics."

The group is now calling on Feucht to submit to a formal investigation into the financial practices of his ministries.

This audit would examine the appropriate use of ministry funds for real estate acquisitions; review of the legitimacy of the church reclassification granted in 2022; look into potential private benefit and inurement issues; assess his ministries' compliance with laws regarding international financial transactions and reporting; and review board oversight and governance practices.

"We have consistently witnessed Sean publicly point his finger at the sin of the world yet repeatedly fail to take responsibility for acknowledging, repenting of, and turning away from his own serious and habitual sin ('For what have I to do with judging outsiders? Is it not those inside the church whom you are to judge? What business is it of mine to judge those outside the church?' 1 Corinthians 5:12)," the former workers wrote.

"The concerns raised in this report are not simply about technical violations but speak to the core integrity of non-profit religious organizations and their responsibility to donors, constituents, and the public," they added. "The allegations, if substantiated, would represent serious breaches of both legal requirements and ethical standards expected of tax-exempt organizations."