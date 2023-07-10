Sean Feucht says man who stole his guitar has repented: 'Only God can write a story like this'

Christian worship artist and activist Sean Feucht has claimed that a man who stole a guitar from his vehicle in Spokane, Washington, has repented and asked for forgiveness.

Feucht took to Instagram Thursday to claim that a man who stole his guitar has been "wrecked" by God's love.

"[My associate] Dean was doing street ministry … when he ran into Zach who confessed to breaking into my car & stealing my guitar."

"He began showing videos of me leading worship & Zach began to repent & ask forgiveness," Feucht added. A picture of Dean playing Zach videos of Feucht leading worship accompanied the post.

Feucht triumphantly declared that "only God can write a story like this," insisting that God "takes what the enemy meant for evil and turns it around!"

Additionally, Feucht invited Zach to his "Let Us Worship" event in Spokane next month to "pray over him and celebrate God's redemption." He encouraged his followers to "pray that Zach surrenders His life to Jesus and [the] story will be complete!!"

Feucht first indicated that one of his guitars had been stolen in a June 22 tweet.

"Our car was broken into and my guitar stolen from downtown Spokane last night," he wrote. "It was my '67 Ghallagher that was a gift from Ray Hughes. IRREPLACEABLE! Pray for Justice. Pray for our family. Pray against these constant attacks."

Our car was broken into and my guitar stolen from downtown Spokane last night. ????



It was my ‘67 Ghallager that was a gift from Ray Hughes. IRREPLACEABLE!!!



Pray for Justice. Pray for our family. Pray against these constant attacks.???????? pic.twitter.com/Weec2nlB1G — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) June 22, 2023

In addition to sharing an image of the damage sustained by his vehicle, Feucht urged the public to reach out to him if they saw the 1967 Ghallagher acoustic in a black case "showing up online, pawn shop or on the street." Three days later, Feucht got his guitar back as part of what he described as a "SUNDAY MIRACLE."

"It was turned in THIS MORNING after being stolen from my car," he noted on Twitter. He expressed gratitude for the prayers he had received for the guitar's return and clarified that the instrument was "traded in for dope then wound up in a pound shop," where a friend bought it back for him.

IT’S SUNDAY MIRACLE: I got my guitar back!! ????????????



It was turned in THIS MORNING after being stolen from my car 5 days ago! Thank you for praying! ??????????????



We’re gonna celebrate today in Oceanside!! GOD RESTORES!!! pic.twitter.com/AxSJSrIJnn — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) June 25, 2023

In a subsequent tweet posted on June 27, Feucht attributed the return of his guitar to his wife's decision to fast for a week. "My guitar is found THE NEXT DAY," he rejoiced.

So my wife feels led to fast for a week (after all the spiritual warfare we've gone through).



My guitar is found THE NEXT DAY.



My son miraculously gets into the school TODAY that we've been praying for (he was #5 on the list!).



Fasting and prayer BRINGS a breakthrough! — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) June 27, 2023

Feucht cited the return of his guitar as well as his son's acceptance into a school as evidence that "fasting and prayer BRINGS a breakthrough!" In addition to getting his beloved guitar back, Feucht asserted that "God replaced it with 2 new ones (both generously donated)" before proclaiming, "God always RESTORES back better!!"

Feucht's "Let Us Worship" event in Spokane, scheduled for Aug. 20, is one of several slated to take place this summer.

Feucht will also lead rallies in several other cities nationwide this summer.

This is word I am praying TODAY over the remaining cities this summer! ????????????????????



“And in that place many believed in Jesus.” - John 10:42



Providence, Rhode Island -July 14

Concord, New Hampshire - July 15

Montpelier, Vermont - July 16

Olympia, Washington - July 28th

Salem, Oregon… — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) July 8, 2023

Feucht, a former Bethel Music worship artist, gained widespread notoriety for hosting "Let Us Worship" rallies in the summer of 2020 as restrictions imposed by state and local governments to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic prevented people from gathering for in-person church services and/or established strict restrictions on such services. He looked back on the movement he started in a series of tweets posted Sunday, the third anniversary of the first "Let Us Worship" event.

"3 YEARS AGO TODAY on the Golden Gate Bridge, a Gideon-sized army gathered to release a sound of BOLD WORSHIP over the nation. This was the beginning of #LetUsWorship," Feucht recalled in a tweet.

In another post, Feucht maintained that "the church does not wait for the government to tell us when and how to worship God," adding, "[We've] been doing this for 2000 years through pandemic, persecution & pushback."