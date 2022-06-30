'Superspreader' film shares Sean Feucht's quest to bring revival to America during COVID-19 lockdowns

Worship artist Sean Feucht, who became well-known for leading outdoor revivals nationwide, is gearing up for the release of a new documentary following his controversial crusade across America during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Titled "Superspreader," the film follows the former Bethel Church worship leader as he led thousands in worship and details the cost of his boldness. The documentary is scheduled to hit theaters this summer.

"The pandemic revealed the chains of depression, fear and control that were seizing our nation," Feucht said in a statement shared with The Christian Post.

Feucht's "Let Us Worship" movement was birthed during the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns in response to state and local governments nationwide restricting in-person worship through policies aimed at mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.

After coming in third place in his bid for U.S. Congress in 2020 as a Republican in California's 3rd Congressional District, Feucht became the center of several large health mandate-defying Christian revival gatherings in major U.S. cities.

"Superspreader" will chronicle the before, after and behind the scenes of those gatherings.

"I'm thrilled for audiences to gather together in movie theaters to witness God's hand in the #LetUsWorship movement. It's my prayer that this film shows an even greater number of people what can happen when we march into battle and call on the God of hope," the statement continued.

Feucht told CP that the documentary is "a story about the power of the Gospel and the American spirit."

"The freedom to worship was under assault by the big and powerful. It spawned a movement of thousands to fight for our God-given religious liberty," he said.

"In the face of intense pressure from politicians, the mainstream media, and Antifa to stand down, we stood up to bring a message of hope and revival to America. And it's not over yet."

Director Josh Franer said the film explores "the cost of courage."

"My hope as a filmmaker is to inspire greater conversation versus further division through the exploration of Sean's bold stand against what he perceived to be tyranny," he said.

Feucht believes Americans' rights and religious liberties were stripped away in the name of public health during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Since churches were restricted from holding large worship services in buildings, he held worship in the public squares where he also shared the Gospel.

Feucht told CP that his quest for revival in these times has been challenging personally.

"It is more controversial than I ever imagined," he stated. "Jesus was right when he warned the disciples, 'You will be hated by everyone because of me. But the one who stands firm to the end will be saved,' (Matthew 10:22).'"

Feucht said he and his family have "endured the most intense resistance, hate, harassment and even death threats to our home and family that we've ever experienced."

"But yet the glory has been incredible, and the testimony of breakthrough has sustained us," Feucht added.

The minister has been accused of being too political with his Gospel approach, but he believes ministry, politics and everything overlap.

"The Church needs to wake up!" he maintained. "Christ calls us to be salt and light. He wants us to [put] His Love and truth to every facet of our life, not just our families and church, but schools, work, and politics too!"

"Superspreader" is scheduled for an Aug. 19 theatrical debut and will follow the launch of Feucht's book,BOLD: Moving Forward in Faith Not Fear on July 26.