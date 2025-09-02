Home News Seattle allows pro-Trump worship leader Sean Feucht revival event despite pushback Franklin Graham expresses support for Feucht

Activist missionary and worship leader Sean Feucht held a peaceful revival event in Seattle, Washington, over the weekend after its Democrat mayor declined to revoke his permit despite protests from LGBT groups.

"Under the First Amendment, the City cannot decline a permit based on the anticipated message of the event or views of the organizers," Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a statement, according to Fox News.

Feucht, an outspoken Trump supporter who has denounced abortion, transgender ideology and homosexuality, made a stop Saturday at Seattle's Gas Works Park as part of his "Revive in '25" tour.

Harrell, who has served as Seattle mayor since 2022, expressed support in his statement for the LGBTQ+ community and noted that Feucht's group agreed to the city's request to move their event from Cal Anderson Park and Capitol Hill to a different park for public safety reasons.

Feucht's stop prompted protest from groups such as the nonprofit Lavender Rights Project, which held its own event earlier that day, according to local NBC affiliate KING 5 News.

"We're gonna continue to be Seattle, be gay as hell, have fun, enjoy ourselves," Jaelynn Scott, executive director of the Lavender Rights Project, told the outlet. "This will be a sanctuary in this country, in Seattle, for as long as we can keep it."

Charlette LeFevre, who serves director of the group Capitol Hill Pride, said Feucht's event is "malicious harassment and incitement" against LGBT people, telling the outlet: "This is not what Seattle is about."

During Feucht's event on Saturday, Russell Johnson, lead pastor at Pursuit NW, read a statement purportedly from Harrell that reiterated his commitment to free speech while expressing appreciation to the organizers.

The statement said Seattle "is and always will be a place where all voices can be heard" and where "prayer and peaceful protest are both protected speech, and where all human beings should be safe regardless of personal or political beliefs."

#BREAKING: In front of a raucous crowd at Gas Works Park in Seattle, Pursuit Seattle pastor Russell Johnson(@russellbjohnson)just read a surprise text from Mayor Bruce Harrell(@MayorofSeattle.)

The last time around, Harrell called the Christians worshipping at Cal Anderson Park… pic.twitter.com/E3Hnm4tTGU — FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) August 31, 2025

Johnson was triumphant at the response from city authorities.

"I'm here to let you know: we won!" Johnson yelled to applause. "The communists and the cowards who have wreaked havoc on this city will not write the next chapter of the Pacific Northwest. I don't bow to Antifa. I don't run from a bunch of furries who live in their moms' basement."

"I'm a child of God. I don't have a spirit of fear!" he added.

Evangelist and Samaritan's Purse CEO Franklin Graham came out in support of Feucht over the weekend, thanking the mayor for standing up for freedom of speech.

"Another woke, blue city trying to shut down a Christian event," Graham said in a Saturday statement, noting Feucht "has faced harsh pushback from LGBTQ activists who tried to get the permit revoked for the event he was holding today in Seattle."

"I'm thankful that Seattle's mayor stood by the law and said that canceling the rally would violate Sean’s First Amendment rights. The police department was preparing for protests."

Graham urged prayer for Feucht and the rest of the events on his revival tour.

"Thank you for always having my back," Feucht replied to Graham on X.

Feucht's most recent event in Seattle contrasted with Mayday USA's "Don’t Mess With Our Kids" rally, a previous event he participated in back in May. Harrell and the city fielded criticism for allowing the event in the first place after 23 protesters were arrested.

"I think it's amazing how five years in a row we've come and worshiped here and this time we have the mayor inviting us and police protecting us," Feucht told local K5. "Maybe Seattle is turning a corner."

In recent weeks, eight Canadian cities have canceled stops along Feucht's revival tour in that country, with Montreal authorities fining a church $2,500 for hosting him without a permit in July.

A former worship leader with Bethel Music, Feucht faced allegations earlier this year of financial impropriety and spiritual abuse from former colleagues, though he has dismissed the claims as a "complete sham."