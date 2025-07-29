Home News Canadian church slapped with $2,500 fine for hosting pro-Trump worship leader Sean Feucht 'The pandemic may be over, but the anti-Christian bias remains'

A church in Montreal, Quebec, has been slapped with a $2,500 fine for hosting a church service featuring activist missionary and worship leader Sean Feucht, whose views on sexuality, gender and President Donald Trump have drawn the ire of authorities in multiple Canadian cities.

Ministerios Restauración Church, a Spanish-speaking congregation in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, was fined because they allowed Feucht to conduct a worship service last Friday without a permit, according to the National Post.

The stop in Montreal was part of the "Revive in 25" tour being led by Feucht, an outspoken Trump supporter who has denounced abortion, transgender ideology and homosexuality.

Let me get this right Montréal:



1) You canceled our permit for a peaceful outdoor worship gather for no reason.

2) You threatened a CHURCH on private property to not have church.

3) You send a battalion of police to intimidate us.

4) Antifa throws 2 smoke bombs at my head… pic.twitter.com/zt4516Bb2I — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) July 26, 2025

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante's office suggested they issued the punishment to the church because it hosted the event despite objections from the city government regarding Feucht's opinions.

"This show runs counter to the values of inclusion, solidarity, and respect that are championed in Montreal," a spokesperson for the mayor said in a statement to the National Post. "Freedom of expression is one of our fundamental values, but hateful and discriminatory speech is not acceptable in Montreal."

"A ticket was issued because the organization violated the regulations by going ahead with the show," the spokesperson added.

Footage posted to X shows armed police officers at the church, which also featured a smoke bomb being tossed at the stage. Police also arrested a 38-year-old man for obstruction.

Someone tossed a smoke grenade on to the stage at a Sean Feucht concert. The church that is hosting him is presently surrounded by police and protesters pic.twitter.com/XGKszYnqxY — Protestia (@Protestia) July 26, 2025

Another video showed armed police hovering in the back of the sanctuary during another stop Feucht made in Toronto.

Often citing "public safety concerns," at least six Canadian cities have canceled Feucht's tour stops, including Halifax, Nova Scotia; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; Moncton, New Brunswick; Quebec City and Gatineau, Quebec; and Vaughan, Ontario, according to CTV News.

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham told the CBC on Monday that his city will be "looking at all angles" before deciding whether to allow Feucht to perform in the Manitoba capital, noting that while Feucht's views are controversial, the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms protects freedom of speech.

"My understanding from some of what I've seen … or heard had been said in the past, in the States side, is not some of the things that, you know, we would value," Gillingham told the outlet.

"On the other hand, we do have a Charter of Rights and Freedoms that does permit people to have their opinion, express their opinion."

Much of the mainstream Canadian press has angled their stories about the incident against Feucht, labeling him "MAGA-affiliated."

Feucht issued a statement on X last Thursday claiming anti-Christian sentiment has been simmering in Canada, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. He first rose to prominence for launching his "Let Us Worship" movement in protest of government church lockdowns.

"Here's the hard truth: If I had shown up with purple hair and a dress, claiming to be a woman, the government wouldn’t have said a word. But to publicly profess deeply held Christian beliefs is to be labeled an extremist — and to have a free worship event classified as a public safety risk," Feucht said.

My official Statement on the Let Us Worship Canada Tour ????????????????



Here’s the hard truth: If I had shown up with purple hair and a dress, claiming to be a woman, the government wouldn’t have said a word. But to publicly profess deeply held Christian beliefs is to be labeled an… — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) July 24, 2025

"The Let Us Worship movement was born as an organic response to authoritarian COVID-19 lockdown policies — policies that, in Canada, were among the most oppressive in the world. The pandemic may be over, but the anti-Christian bias remains."

Feucht has remained defiant despite the pushback from government authorities and suggested his tour would find replacement venues.

"We will not cower in the face of religious persecution — whether in America, Canada, or anywhere else. We will find places to pray. We will find places to praise. And despite the very real risk of arrest, we will stand with our Canadian brothers and sisters to boldly declare: Let Us Worship!"

Feucht, who has toured around the world, claimed in another X post Saturday that Canadian authorities have been persecuting him and maintained he has been treated worse in Canada than in regions generally known for hostility toward Christianity.

"I've led worship and preached in Africa, the Middle East and all across the world in 2025. The most intense persecution was not in Iraq or Turkey — but CANADA! Didn’t have that on my bingo card," he wrote.

Multiple lawmakers in the western province of British Columbia have expressed disapproval of how Feucht has been treated in their country, as noted by Western Standard.

Feucht, a former worship leader with Bethel Music, faced allegations earlier this year of financial impropriety and spiritual abuse from former colleagues, though he has dismissed the claims as "a complete sham."

Canada has drawn international scrutiny in recent years amid allegations that the country increasingly discriminates against Christians, such as the multiple pastors who were jailed during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns for conducting services.

When Pastor Tim Stephens was jailed in 2021 after a Calgary police helicopter found his congregation gathering outdoors, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., urged the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom to consider adding Canada to its watch list.