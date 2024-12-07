Home News Sheriff releases apparent motive of man who shot 2 kids at Christian school in California

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has disclosed the motive behind a shooting at a Christian school in California, where a man critically injured two young boys before taking his own life. Sheriff Kory Honea stated that the attacker’s writings indicated his actions were intended as a response to U.S. policies in the Middle East, particularly concerning Palestine and Yemen.

The shooter, identified as 56-year-old Glenn Litton, had a documented history of mental health struggles and prior criminal activity.

Sheriff Honea said investigators recovered Litton’s writings detailing his perceived rationale for the attack, which he referred to as a “countermeasure,” Action News Now reported.

According to the writings, Litton claimed to act on behalf of an organization he called the “International Alliance,” purportedly in retaliation for “America’s involvement in genocide and oppression of Palestinians along with attacks toward Yemen.”

However, Honea clarified that authorities found no evidence supporting the existence of such an organization, describing Litton’s beliefs as likely stemming from a distorted reality. “It appears that he pulled information from various sources, and it all came together in his mind to form a reality that perhaps is false or different than ours, of course,” Honea said during a press conference, according to NBC Montana.

According Honea, Litton entered the Feather River Adventist School on Wednesday under the guise of enrolling a child. Surveillance footage revealed that he toured the school with the principal, displaying no signs of hostility during the visit.

However, upon exiting, Litton diverted toward the playground, where children were returning to class after a break. He then retrieved a handgun from his waistband and began firing.

The victims, Roman Mendez, 6, and Elias Wolford, 5, were struck by the gunfire and remain in critical but stable condition at a trauma center in Sacramento.

Following the attack, Litton turned the weapon on himself, dying near the playground equipment where the shooting took place.

The sheriff’s office also revealed that Litton had arranged a visit to another Seventh-day Adventist school in Red Bluff, California, scheduled for the day after the shooting, suggesting the possibility of additional planned violence.

Litton had attended a Seventh-day Adventist school as a child and appeared to target institutions affiliated with the denomination.

District Attorney Mike Ramsey told Action News Now that if Litton had survived, prosecutors might have pursued hate crime charges, given the religious affiliation of the targeted school and the content of his writings. “It’s possible,” Ramsey said, though he noted that drawing definitive conclusions would be speculative.

Litton’s background includes a long criminal history, primarily involving identity theft and property crimes, and he had served time in prison. He was recently homeless and reportedly living in motels.

Witnesses placed him at a Motel 6 in Chico the morning of the shooting.

The FBI has called on those familiar with Litton to come forward with information that could illuminate his motivations and ideological beliefs.

The Northern California Conference of Seventh-day Adventists issued a statement expressing sorrow over the incident, stating, “Our students, faculty, and staff were reunited with their families. Two of our students are being treated for their injuries. Join us as we lift up these children, their families, and our staff members in prayer.”

G. Alexander Bryant, president of the North American Division of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, condemned the violence as “senseless.” “All levels of ministry are engaged in supporting members of our church and others in the community who are in crisis,” he said, urging respect for the privacy of those involved.

The Feather River Adventist School, a small institution with fewer than 40 students ranging from kindergarten through eighth grade, has since resumed operations with enhanced security measures.