Who were the students, teachers killed in the Apalachee High School shooting?

The four people (two students and two teachers) who died in the Apalachee High School shooting in Winder, Ga., on Wednesday September 4, 2024 are (clockwise, L-R):Mason Schermerhorn, 14; Christian Angulo, 14; Christina Irimie, 53; and Richard Aspinwall, 39.
Family, friends and well-wishers across the nation are grieving for the two students and two teachers killed by the bullets of the 14-year-old Apalachee High School shooting suspect who went on a rampage in Winder, Georgia, on Wednesday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the victims as 14-year-old students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo and teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and his colleague Christina Irimie, 53.

On Wednesday, hundreds of community members gathered in downtown Winder to mourn and pray as profiles of the ones they lost began to emerge.

Chris Hosey, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, called the late teachers and students and the nine others recovering from injuries at local hospitals "heroes."

"Those that are deceased are heroes in my book," he said at a news briefing Wednesday. "Those that are in the hospital recovering right now are heroes in my book."

The following pages highlight the lives of those killed during the Apalachee High School shooting.

