Allie Beth Stuckey's tweet that Christians shouldn't support 'evil' Democrats stirs debate

Conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey has drawn the ire of notable Christian activists over a tweet questioning whether someone can be a good Christian and support the Democratic Party, which advocates for abortion access.

On the first anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision determining that the U.S. Constitution doesn't contain a right to abortion, Stuckey commented on a post from former President Barack Obama.

The former president, an influential figure in the Democratic Party, expressed gratitude that "voters in Michigan, California, and Vermont helped enshrine abortion rights in their state constitutions" while "governors in states like Nevada, Hawaii, and Pennsylvania have signed executive orders to protect abortion access."

He described the developments in the aforementioned states as "reasons to hope" while lamenting the 2022 Dobbs decision, which reversed the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. Obama argued that the decision left "millions of women and girls with nowhere to turn for the care they need."

Stuckey, the host of The Blaze podcast "Relatable with Alley Beth Stuckey," sent out a tweet of her own in response to Obama's comments.

"Evil man, evil ideology, evil party," she wrote. "Christians have no excuse to ever support these people. There is no 'both sides' argument."

Justin Giboney, president of the AND Campaign, an organization that urges Christian civil engagement to bring the "conviction of the Gospel in the public square," issued a statement criticizing Stuckey's analysis.

"In other words, 'We get abortion partially right so you must agree with us on everything even when our leaders show a lack of concern for the lives of immigrants, Black men killed by authorities, pregnant Black women, the uninsured poor and create laws that make it harder to vote,'" Giboney, a black Democrat Christian strategist who has voiced concern with the secular progressivism being embraced by the Democratic Party, wrote.

Benjamin Watson, a former NFL player and an outspoken pro-life activist, replied to Giboney by declaring, "the type of Christianity she espouses includes voting records for membership."

"In her world she creates the standards for how [Christians] are to behave," Watson, the author of the new bookThe New Fight for Life: Roe, Race, and a Pro-Life Commitment to Justice, added. "That's a dangerous role to assume. She is creating addendums to orthodoxy and tampering with idolatry."

Stuckey took notice of Watson's comments, which she described as a "very strange response" to her tweet.

"If I said 'anyone who supports the Holocaust is evil,' am I adding to Christianity and worshiping an idol? What about chattel slavery? Is 'it's evil to support slavery' an addendum to the faith?" she asked.

Giboney submitted an answer to her question: "his point is you're setting a partisan standard for faithfulness that isn't scriptural."

Stuckey shot back: "I didn't even say people who vote Dem are evil. But yes as I've said many times, I definitely don't think Christians should vote for the party of human dismemberment and chemical castration of 12-year-olds. I guess that's idolatry!"

Stuckey's reference to the "chemical castration of 12-year-olds" reflects Democrats' support for allowing trans-identified minors to undergo gender transition surgeries and receive puberty-blocking drugs and cross-sex hormones to make their outward physical appearance align with their stated gender identity.

As part of his initial reply to Stuckey, Giboney criticized both major political parties that dominate American politics.

"Thou shall vote Republican is not in the Bible," Giboney added. "I've voted for both parties and have plenty of criticisms of Democrats, including abortion and immigration. But this narrative is wrong and extremely disrespectful to millions of faithful Black Christians."

While black Americans have high church attendance rates, they also overwhelmingly favor the Democratic Party in presidential elections. Exit polling from the 2020 presidential election shows that Democrat Joe Biden received 87% of the black vote compared to Republican Donald Trump, who captured just 12%.

Stuckey addressed her exchanges with Giboney and Watson on Monday's edition of her "Relatable" podcast.

"I said nothing in this tweet about having to vote Republican to be a Christian," she insisted. "I did say that Christians shouldn't vote Democrat."

"That is not the same as saying that you must vote Republican," she contended. "I don't have to jump through any logical or theological hoops to say very confidently that a Christian should not vote for the party that celebrates dismembering children and chemically castrating preteens."