Allie Beth Stuckey back on Twitter after being censored by tech giant over ‘misgendering’ tweet

Christian author and podcaster Allie Beth Stuckey gained back access to her Twitter account without having to back down from her comments after the social media giant temporarily locked her account for “misgendering” a trans-identified weightlifter from New Zealand, Laurel Hubbard.

“Good morning. I’m out of Twitter jail. Men are still men. Thank you,” Stuckey, the host of “Relatable,” tweeted following the restoration of her Twitter account Friday, hours after it was suspended for her previous tweet that said, “Hubbard failing at an event doesn’t make his inclusion fair. He’s still a man, and men shouldn’t compete against women in weightlifting.”

Twitter removed what it deemed as an “offending” tweet from its platform.

Also on Friday, the conservative host tweeted, “Remember, you can threaten, dox, harass, post porn, spread Chinese propaganda and tweet as a member of a terrorist regime here on Twitter, but you cannot call a man, ‘he,’ because that is ‘promoting violence.’”

In an email, Twitter had told Stuckey, “You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.”

After being censored by Twitter, Stuckey told Faithwire in a statement that she had no intention of backing down from her comments about the athlete.

“As a Christian, I know two things to be true,” she was quoted as saying. “One, all people are made in God’s image, no matter their stated identity and, therefore, have immense value and, two, men are men and women are women. Biology matters. Sex differences matter. Facts matter. I won’t budge on this.”

Hubbard was eliminated from women’s weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics after failing three attempts in the women’s 87+ kilogram competition but still made history as the first trans-identified individual to compete in the Olympic Games.

Hubbard, who has competed against biologically female athletes for years, made headlines in June for reportedly being the first trans-identified athlete to qualify for the Olympics. Hubbard physically "transitioned" to look more like a woman at the age of 35.

At the 2019 Pacific Games, Hubbard won gold by defeating two women from Samoa by lifting 268 kilograms, 7 kilograms more than the silver medal winner.

Beth Stelzer, a weightlifter and founder of Save Women’s Sports, an activist group opposed to allowing biologically male athletes to compete in female athletic competitions, denounced the decision to allow Hubbard to compete against women at the Olympics as “shameful” and “a mockery of the sport.”

“We cannot change our sex. A male cannot become a female by lowering their testosterone. Women are not a hormone level,” Stelzer said in a statement emailed to The Christian Post in June. “Identities do not play sports; bodies play sports. The rights of females should not end where the feelings of a few males begin.”