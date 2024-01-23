Home Politics House Speaker Mike Johnson: Biden's election 'must've been God's will' 'I think we're gonna make a much better choice as a country' in 2024

House Speaker Mike Johnson gave reporters at a GOP media briefing a Bible study of sorts on the topics of God’s sovereignty and his personal view on the 2020 election.

The Louisiana Republican was asked by an unidentified member of the media at the weekly press conference for GOP leadership on Jan. 17 whether he thinks President Joe Biden’s victory in the bitterly contested and politically heated campaign was, in fact, “God’s will.”

Johnson, a 51-year-old Evangelical who was elected speaker last fall after receiving the backing of former President Donald Trump, told reporters he believes Biden’s victory “must have been God’s will” because of his personal faith in the Scriptures.

Q: "Do you believe that Joe Biden's presidency is God's will?"



.@SpeakerJohnson: "Oh, I know where you're going with this...It must have been God’s will then. That’s my belief...I think we’re going to make a much better choice as a country coming up in this election cycle." pic.twitter.com/kjrJWJHfv4 — CSPAN (@cspan) January 17, 2024

“I said in my speech before I took the gavel that, look, I'm a Bible-believing Christian, right? A Bible-believing Christian believes what the Bible says, right?” Johnson replied. “The Bible says that God is the one who raises up people in authority.”

He explained that not only does he believe God is “sovereign,” but that America’s Founding Fathers held a similar view. Johnson pointed to the Declaration of Independence, a document he said shows the Founding Fathers “acknowledge[d] that our rights don't come from government, they come from God, and we're made in His image.

“Everybody's made the same,” added Johnson. “We all are given equal rights and value and that's something that we defend.”

Based on those beliefs, he said, “then you believe that God is the one that allows people to be raised in authority.”

“[Biden’s election] must've been God's will then. That's my belief,” said Johnson.

The House Speaker then pivoted to the upcoming 2024 election and voiced his belief that it will result in “regime change” for the Biden administration.

“I think that a nation makes a decision collectively, 'cause we're given free will to do that, and I think we're gonna make a much better choice as a country comin' up in this election cycle,” he said.

“We're very much looking forward to that regime change.”

In October, Johnson made similar comments following his election as speaker after weeks of internal turmoil, telling lawmakers, “I believe that Scripture, the Bible, is very clear: that God is the one who raises up those in authority.”

"He raised up each of you, all of us," Johnson said to his Republican and Democrat colleagues. "I believe that God has ordained and allowed each one of us to be brought here for this specific moment and this time.

"This is my belief. I believe that each one of us has a huge responsibility today to use the gifts that God has given us to serve the extraordinary people of this great country and they deserve it."

In addition to Trump’s support, Johnson’s election as House Speaker had the blessing of high-profile Evangelicals, including former Southern Baptist Convention President Ronnie Floyd, Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, and Franklin Graham.