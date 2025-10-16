Home News US State Dept. revokes visas of foreign nationals who gloated over Charlie Kirk's murder

The U.S. Department of State announced Tuesday that at least six foreign nationals had their U.S. visas revoked after publicly celebrating last month's assassination of the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

"The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans," the State Department tweeted. "The State Department continues to identify visa holders who celebrated the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk."

The State Department appended a thread of the alleged comments made on social media from those whose visas were revoked, noting they are "just a few examples of aliens who are no longer welcome in the U.S."

The State Department appended a thread of the alleged comments made on social media from those whose visas were revoked, noting they are "just a few examples of aliens who are no longer welcome in the U.S."

The individuals included a South African national who mocked the people who were grieved by Kirk’s murder, claiming "they're hurt that the racist rally ended in attempted martyrdom," while alleging Kirk was "was used to astroturf a movement of white nationalist trailer trash."

A Mexican national claimed Kirk "died being a racist, he died being a misogynist," adding that "there are people who deserve to die. There are people who would make the world better off dead."

A Brazilian national — since revealed to be left-wing comedian Tiago Santineli, according to The Guardian — said that Kirk "was the reason for a Nazi rally where they marched in homage to him," and lamented that Kirk "DIED TOO LATE."

In a separate tweet that the State Department did not cite, Sentineli compared Kirk to Hitler, writing: "If only someone had given Hitler this kind of tracheostomy before he had reached power. It's too bad that Little Charlie Deep Throat was killed by another right-wing conservative, it takes a bit of the fun out of it, but it's still worth it."

Sentineli acknowledged he had lost his U.S. visa in a Wednesday post to X.

A German reportedly earned deportation for writing, "When fascists die, democrats don't complain," and an individual from Paraguay condemned Kirk as "a son of a b---" who "died by his own rules."

The X thread from the State Department concluded by promising that "aliens who take advantage of America’s hospitality while celebrating the assassination of our citizens will be removed."

The visa revocations came in the wake of Secretary of State Marco Rubio warning that the State Department has the discretion to pull the visas of foreign nationals who celebrate assassination.

"If you are here on a visa and cheering on the public assassination of a political figure, prepare to be deported. You are not welcome in this country," Rubio said last month.

Kirk's assassination on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, prompted a flurry of glee from many on social media, some of whom were fired by their employers after publicly gloating while using their real names and pictures, as noted by The Guardian.

When Vice President J.D. Vance guest-hosted Kirk's popular podcast days after his death, he called on the public to complain to the employers of such individuals and promised the Trump administration would "work to dismantle the institutions that promote violence and terrorism in our own country."

Attorney General Pam Bondi drew backlash even within conservative circles for suggesting that those celebrating Kirk's death are exhibiting "hate speech" and the administration would target them.

"There's free speech, and then there's hate speech," she said. "And there is no place, especially now, especially after what happened to Charlie, in our society. We will absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech."

The announcement of the visa revocations came the same day that President Donald Trump awarded Kirk a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom, which was accepted on Kirk’s behalf by his wife, Erika Kirk, in the White House Rose Garden.

"Charles James Kirk was a visionary and one of the greatest figures of his generation,” said Trump, who added that Kirk "knew that the fight to preserve our heritage is waged not only on the battlefield, and in the halls of power [...] but also in the hearts of our nation's youth."