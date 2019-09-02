Stephen Baldwin explains why daughter Hailey, Justin Bieber want Christian wedding

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Actor Stephen Baldwin shared a clip talking about his daughter Hailey Baldwin and her upcoming Christian marriage celebration to husband Justin Bieber.

The “The Least of These” star shared a video with TMZ on Saturday, giving detailed updates on the outspoken Christian couple's wedding plans after the tabloid news website published a photo of the couple's save the date invitations.

Baldwin revealed that the celebrity pair will keep God at the center of their formal wedding celebration.

“I just think that as Christians and as believers they understand that if you don’t have God’s spirit working in your marriage it just makes it more and more difficult to make it work and have peace and find happiness,” he told TMZ.

“Weddings and marriage are supposed to be a holy commitment, one onto another.”

The proud father said he’s very excited for what he described as a “very fun wedding” in South Carolina.

“They’re going to have a lot of their pastor friends and their Christian friends around them this time,” he said.

Baldwin admitted his “only job is just walking my princess down the aisle.”

He disclosed that Bieber and Hailey are currently looking at different venues right now and trying to “figure out which one is going to be the most fun for them and memorable.”

Bieber recently led worship at Pastor Judah Smith's Churchome where he revealed he was in a “hard season” in his life. Despite his battles, however, his father-in-law said that the singer has “grown leaps and bounds in the past year as far as taking time to himself and making sure he’s spending time with his wife and they’re having fun.”

“Many don’t know that he’s quite a family man, he loves family and kids and things like that,” Baldwin concluded.

Bieber, 25, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, reconnected last June while the pop star was on a much-needed break from his career to clean up his then bad-boy image.

The two married last September in a civil ceremony at a courthouse in New York.

In a February interview with Vogue magazine, Bieber said he and his new bride waited to have sex until their wedding night because he vowed to God that he'd live a chaste life after battling a sex addiction.

While he admitted that getting to have sex with his supermodel fiancée was one reason why they sped to the courthouse, it wasn’t the main reason.

“When I saw her last June, I just forgot how much I loved her and how much I missed her and how much of a positive impact she made on my life. I was like, Holy cow, this is what I’ve been looking for,” Bieber confessed.

They are now in couples counseling and are regularly seen with their church friends and pastors.