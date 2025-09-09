Home News ‘Still Hope’ film confronts horrors of sex trafficking, tells story of resilience (trailer)

Fathom Entertainment has released the moving trailer for “Still Hope,” a film that takes on the realities of sex trafficking and the courage required for recovery and ultimately, forgiveness.

Produced in partnership with Pixels of Hope Studios and Studio 523, “Still Hope” tells the story of a teenage girl whose life is stolen by traffickers and the difficult road she faces after finding freedom. The film, inspired by true stories, will premiere in theaters nationwide for a limited engagement on Feb. 5–9, 2026.

The film follows 16-year-old Hope, a girl loved by her family and raised in a quiet community. When she befriends someone who is not who he claims to be, she is ripped from everything she knows and forced into sex trafficking. Threatened into submission, she survives years of abuse before finally finding freedom and reuniting with her family, who never stopped searching for her.

Though safe, she struggles to adjust to her old life as she reconciles with the trauma she endured.

“That’s not going to happen,” Hope says in the trailer, when asked if she can forgive those who hurt her. “What they did was unforgivable. I used to be normal. I didn't get to choose anything in my life. Everything just happened, and I just had to take it.

"Now I can't sleep; I can't breathe. I didn't choose to leave behind everything in my life that was good. It was them who did this to me, and I am never going to forgive them for that, ever.”

The filmmakers said Hope’s journey was inspired by real accounts and is meant to illustrate both the horrors of trafficking and the resilience of survivors.

“‘Still Hope’ represents one of the most powerful and provocative movies we have ever been associated with — a story of healing and redemption that raises awareness on the scourge sex trafficking still plays in modern-day society,” Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Entertainment, said.

Human trafficking remains a widespread issue across the United States. According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, 9,619 reports of potential cases were received in 2023, involving an estimated 16,999 victims. Advocates say trafficking affects young people of every age, ethnicity and gender in all 50 states and territories.

“The powerful story of these women portrayed through the character of Hope shows that healing and forgiveness are possible,” said Richie Johns, director and producer with Studio 523. “Our prayer is that ‘Still Hope’ will give a voice and platform to the courageous individuals who have personally walked this journey and become a rallying cry for those who are boldly standing with them.”

The film stars Luna Rivera, Alex Veadov, Wilma Rivera, John D. Michaels and Michelle Haro. The production team includes Richie Johns, Bethany Johns and Brent and Lynn McMinn.

Organizers said the film highlights not only the dangers of exploitation but also the importance of recovery resources for survivors.

“Unlike other films, this story isn’t just about the rescue piece but also about redemption, resilience, and walking alongside survivors on their journey to healing,” said Kathrine Lee, co-founder and CEO of Pure Hope Foundation. “It highlights the bravery of women and men who have endured sex trafficking and the courageous work of recovery. That’s why this film is so important.”

Pure Hope Foundation, a nonprofit that mobilizes action against trafficking, played a pivotal role in the real-life stories behind the film, which also spotlights the work of organizations and individuals who provide support for survivors.

“Your voice and your support matters,” said Natalie Grant, co-founder of Hope for Justice and Grammy-winning CCM artist. “I want to encourage viewers to join this important and courageous work of healing — not just for each individual impacted by human trafficking but for the dedicated advocates guiding those who are ready to receive support.”

Tickets for Still Hope will be available on Dec. 12 at Fathom Entertainment and participating theatre box offices.

Watch the trailer below.