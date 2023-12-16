Home U.S. Street evangelist 'making progress' after being shot while preaching: 'A miracle in itself'

A Christian evangelist who was shot in the head while preaching on an Arizona street is "making progress" as he remains hospitalized, his wife has said.

Zulya Schmidt, the wife of Hans Schmidt, took to social media this week to tell supporters that her husband is "working hard" daily in his recovery after being shot on Nov. 15 while street preaching before a Wednesday night service at Victory Chapel First Phoenix.

"The fact he is here is a miracle in itself. Hans is fighting and working really hard every day," she stated in Facebook post. "Your prayers are not in vain. God is working behind the scenes and is using all of this for His glory. Hans is making progress. We have a long road ahead. But, we will gladly take it. God is good. Please continue to pray for us."

"I can't thank everyone enough for your thoughts, prayers, and donations," she wrote. "Thank you guys so much. God is moving. He has been with us every step of the way. We are still believing and contending for a supernatural recovery."

An up to $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone who comes forward with information surrounding the shooting of the 26-year-old church outreach director.

Schmidt, a recently married military medic with two small children, was mysteriously shot on the corner of 51st Avenue and Peoria Avenue, which is a typically busy intersection. Investigators are desperate for information as it is unclear if the perpetrator of the shooting was on for or in a car.

Gina Winn, the public information officer for the Glendale Police Department, said during a November press conference that officers answered a call for service about a male who visited a local hospital due to a severe head injury.

"Initially, it was believed this was due to an assault, but it was later determined the subject had sustained a gunshot wound," Winn said.

"We are seeking the public's assistance in obtaining any information regarding what could have happened," she added. "This is a horrible, horrible offense. It is imperative that the public reach out if you do have information so that we can bring justice to Hans and his family."

The church continues to pray for Schmidt during its services on Wednesday and Sunday. During Wednesday night's service, Pastor Gary Marsh told the congregation that Schmidt is "making some progress," which garnered some claps from the crowd. But he cautioned that "it's not over yet."

"We want to continue to pray and bring him before the Lord on a regular basis," Marsh said.

Schmidt's father, Eric, told ABC 15 earlier this month that his son was moved out of the intensive care unit and into a long-term care facility within the hospital.