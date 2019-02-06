Sunrise in Heaven’ to tell true story about power of love in face of tragedy (first look)

A new Corbin Bernsen film, “Sunrise in Heaven,” will tell the powerful story of one woman's relentless fight for love.

In the premiere of the film’s trailer, viewers journey through the main character's forbidden love story which ultimately becomes an inspiring example of defying the odds, sacrifice and devotion.

“After a devastating car crash leaves her husband on life support, one woman must find strength in her faith as she faces the prospect of his passing. Recalling their courtship through flashbacks, she relives the early days of their relationship and how they fell in love,” the film’s synopsis reads.

“Their journey wasn’t easy as she faced resistance from her conservative father (Bernsen), who made it clear he didn’t want his daughter dating anyone from the military. But their love was stronger than any obstacle encountered in this true story of family, faith and resilience.”

The Nasser Group Inc. and Cinedigm film, features Hollywood veteran Bernsen (“Major League,” “My Daddy Is In Heaven”), Caylee Cowan, Travis Burns (“Neighbors”), Jenn Gotzon Chandler (“God’s Country,” “God’s Not Dead 2”), Dee Wallace (“E.T. The Extra-terrestrial”) and Erin Bethea (“Fireproof,” “This Is Our Time”).

“Sunrise In Heaven” is based on the novel, His Sunrise My Sunset, which shares Jan Gilbert Hurst’s true story. In the book, Hurst, now a widow, mother, and retired executive, shares about her marriage of 44 years to Air Force soldier, Steve. She shares about her personal ministry in business and how she and her husband both passionately lived out what they believed.

Hurst testifies in the book that she is a witness “willing to share her faith, love of God, and story.” The story, like the movie, shared how losing her husband did not diminish her faith,

Written by Dan Benamor, “Sunrise In Heaven” was produced by Dureyshevar, Nat Mundel, Jack Nasser, Jacob Nasser and Joseph Nasser. It launches April 9, and will be available through Walmart, Amazon, Lifeway, iTunes, Google Play, VUDU and On Demand via local cable providers.

Watch the trailer premiere below: