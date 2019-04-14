Super Bowl champ Nick Foles, wife Tori suffer miscarriage: ‘God will use this for good’

Tori Foles, wife of Super Bowl LII champion and new Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles, revealed this week that the couple suffered a miscarriage.

"Early Sunday morning after a rough couple days fighting a 'virus' of some sort, I went into sudden labor and knew something was wrong. Not long after we learned we had miscarried our baby boy," Tori posted in a heartfelt Instagram message on Wednesday.

Tori said the loss at 15 weeks of pregnancy was caused by pneumonia. Despite facing a barrage of emotions, the Christian couple said they are holding on to their faith God.

"To fully labor and deliver and even see our baby boy was a pretty devastating process,” she wrote. “Come to find that I had contracted an infection of pneumonia in the blood. The emotions go back and forth from immense and overwhelming sadness, confusion and anger to a firm belief that God has this fully in His hands and will use this for good.”

The couple, who also have a daughter, said they now understand the grief that comes with losing a child during pregnancy.

"We have so much compassion and sensitivity to those who have gone through a miscarriage at any point and in any circumstance," she added.

Foles shared his wife's message on his social media page.

"Tori has written a beautiful heartfelt post explaining what we have gone through this last week. We are grateful for all the love, support and prayers," he tweeted.

Head coach of the Jaguars, Doug Marrone, told reporters Tuesday that Foles missed offseason training for personal reasons.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Nick and his family," Marrone said. "He knows, like anything else, that we're here for him."

Foles has always been outspoken about his faith. After winning Super Bowl LII for the Eagles in 2018, the team's Most Valuable Player wept tears of joy as he described their journey to victory while holding onto his daughter, Lily.

"All glory to God" the MVP said.

At a news conference which took place a few days before the game, Foles also revealed that when his career in football is over he plans to become a pastor.

"I want to be a pastor in a high school," the 29-year-old said. "It's on my heart. I took a leap of faith last year and signed up to take classes at seminary. I wanted to continue to learn and challenge my faith. It's a challenge because you are writing papers that are biblically correct. You want to impact people's hearts."

"It's something I want to do. I can't play football forever. I've been blessed with an amazing platform and it's just a door God has opened, but I still have a lot of school left and a long journey."