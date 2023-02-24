Housekeeper's husband gave 'several reasons' for killing Catholic bishop, investigators say

The suspect in the murder of a Roman Catholic bishop in California has been formally charged after confessing to investigators as the archdiocese prepares to honor his life in a series of funeral masses.

In a statement Wednesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced that Carlos Medina was charged with one count of murder and a special allegation that he specifically used a firearm in connection with the Feb. 18 death of Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles. Medina was the husband of O'Connell's housekeeper.

The murder of O'Connell, who was 69, occurred four days before Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of the season of Lent that concludes on Easter Sunday.

Medina, 61, a resident of Torrance, was arrested Monday. He was arraigned Wednesday as the case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"This was a brutal act of violence against a person who dedicated his life to making our neighborhoods safer, healthier and always serving with love and compassion," said Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon. "As Catholics around Los Angeles and the nation start the holy season of Lent let us reflect on Bishop O'Connell's life of service and dedication to those in greatest need of our care."

Gascon stressed that "charging Mr. Medina will never repair the tremendous harm that was caused by this callous act, but it does take us one step closer to accountability."

At a press conference Wednesday, Gascon reported that Medina faces up to 35 years to life in prison if convicted. Gascon informed reporters that paramedics discovered the late bishop with "multiple gunshot wounds."

In response to a reporter's question about whether Medina used his wife's "special access like a key or a code" to enter the property, Gascon indicated that "it appears based on the evidence that there was not a forced entry."

He concluded that the suspect did have "special access" to O'Connell's residence, recalling that "he had done some work in the house previously."

Lt. Michael Modica of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department addressed a question asking if Medina killed O'Connell because he owed him money. He said Medina listed "several different reasons" for why he killed O'Connell, adding "none of them made sense to the investigators."

"[S]o we don't believe there's any validity to the owing of money" claim, Modica said.

Gascon elaborated on O'Connell's service to the community over four decades.

"He served multiple congregations, where he helped and personally impacted the lives of thousands of Angelinos. He was committed to those who were the most vulnerable in our community," he stated. "He worked with the immigrant community; he worked with communities that were impacted by gang violence; he selflessly gave his life to this community."

On Thursday, the archdiocese announced that a series of funeral events will commemorate O'Connell's life and service to the community. The first ceremony will occur on Mar. 1 at 7 p.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Hacienda Heights, the community where O'Connell's body was found.

The public will be able to view the late bishop at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Mar. 2, followed by a vigil mass at 7 p.m. The final funeral service for O'Connell will take place on Mar. 3 at the Cathedral at 11 a.m.