Tauren Wells announces plans to open new church in Texas

Award-winning Christian artist Tauren Wells and his wife, Lorna, have announced plans to relocate and launch a new church in Georgetown, Texas, next year.

"Oh my goodness, I can't believe I'm saying this out loud, but in 2024 Lorna and I and our four amazing boys will be planting a brand new life-changing, life-giving church,” said Wells in a video clip shared on Instagram over the weekend.

The website for the church, which will be named Church of White Stone, describes the location, which is set to open next spring, as a place where people will discover their “God-authored identity through the wholehearted relationship with Jesus.”

"God gave me this verse, Revelation 2:17. To the one who overcomes, he will give a white stone with a name engraved on it that only they know," Wells continued in his video announcement. "Here's the truth: God holds our white stone, our identity, everything that God has called us to be. He holds in His hand and we want to help people discover who God has created them to be.”

With the upcoming church plant, Wells and his wife will be assuming the role of lead pastors, a role they say God placed in their hearts more than 10 years ago. They believe the time is now to help people discover their God-given identity.

In a recent interview with The Christian Post at the premiere of “The Journey” — a musical film featuring Andrea Bocelli and various Christian artists, including Michael W. Smith — Wells revealed that he and his wife have already been hosting events in Georgetown, soon to be their new home.

Wells, who has been on staff at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston since 2018, will be departing that role sometime before 2024 to start this new chapter in his family's life.

In a previous interview with CP, Wells said he's "loving" being at Lakewood Church. Along with speaking at various Lakewood services during the week, the "Hills and Valleys" singer said he sometimes preaches at other churches on Sunday mornings after performing a concert the night before.

"I feel like that is something I'm called to do. And I'm just letting it organically develop and grow. I'm enjoying it," the Grammy-nominated singer said.

